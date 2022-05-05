Michael Vaughan Shares Video Of Unique Cricket Shot, Ex-EPL Star Says Krunal Can Try This

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who is known for his witty presence on social media, shared a video of a unique cricket shot on Twitter. Vaughan turned to his official Twitter handle to upload a video of a young man playing what he dubbed as a “proper shot”. In the short video, a man can be seen playing a cricketing shot in the most unorthodox fashion possible. The video shows the man scooping a yorker-length ball from underneath his legs between the third leg and fine leg area.

'Proper shot'

The video has garnered more than 300,000 views on Twitter alone. The former right-hand batter captioned the video as, “Proper shot”. The video was well-received on Twitter with fans flooding the comment section of the post. Amongst those who reacted to Vaughan’s post was former English Premier League footballer Yannick Bolasie. The winger, who currently plays in the Turkish Super League, asked fans who will be the first player to try the shot in IPL. According to Bolasie, Krunal Pandya or Shimron Hetmyer will be the first to try the shot in the IPL.

First player to try in IPL? 👀😂 I’m going for Krunal Pandya or Hetmyer — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) May 4, 2022

We played this shot a lot in our playing days. This is very common shot in this FORMAT of the game. Don't be surprised sir ! — Hasem Ali (@HasemAl08787855) May 5, 2022

Keeper is in danger 😳 might lose a couple of teeth 😬 — Native Unchained (@Nhlanhl02945589) May 4, 2022

Come to India and watch #GaliCricket.... You will see many of these stars around. — Prantik Basu (@basupr) May 5, 2022

Lately, Vaughan has been very active on social media with his views on the current edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Vaughan recently posted a tweet, where he asked young kids to try and copy KL Rahul, saying he is a “delight to watch”. Vaughan’s comment came after Rahul smashed his second century in this year’s IPL. The former England opener also turned to Twitter to slam Rishabh Pant’s captaincy in the IPL after Kuldeep Yadav wasn’t allowed to complete the full quota of his overs despite taking four wickets in a game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

In another post, Vaughan hailed Gujarat Titans spinner, Rashid Khan, after the latter helped his team win an IPL game purely with his batting prowess. "Ridiculous @rashidkhan_19 !!! #IPL2022," Vaughan wrote on Twitter. Vaughan also heaped praise on England opener Jos Buttler after the latter smashed his third century in this year's IPL. Vaughan said no one is anywhere close to batting like Buttler in T20 cricket.

Image: MichaelVaughan/Twitter/Instagram