Michael Vaughan Takes A Dig At Mumbai Pitch After DC-RR IPL 2021 Game, Fans School Him

(Image Courtesy: Michael Vaughan/@IPL/Twitter)
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has taken a hilarious dig at Mumbai pitch after the IPL 2021 clash between northern rivals Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Wankhede which is a batting paradise complicated things for batsmen from both sides and what was expected to be a run-fest eventually turned out to be a low-scoring thriller as most of the top batsmen from both teams combined failed to apply themselves on a surface that seemed somewhat tricky to bat on.
Taking to the micro-blogging site, Vaughan wrote that he loves how the Chennai pitch has landed in Mumbai.
Love how the Chennai pitch has landed in Mumbai .... #IPL2021— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 15, 2021
While some of the fans loved his sarcasm. There were others who did not hesitate in making fun of the cricketer-turned-cricket pundit. Here are some of the reactions.
Coming back to the contest, a disciplined effort with the ball from Rajasthan restricted the Delhi Capitals to a below-par 147/8 from their 20 overs with skipper Rishabh Pant being the only half-centurion for his side (51 off 32).
In reply, the inaugural edition's champions were reduced to 42/5 and that is when middle-order batsman David Miller ignited their hopes as he went on to score a 43-ball 62 at a strike rate of 144.19. His counter-attacking knock included seven boundaries and a couple of maximums. In the end, Morris added finishing touches with an unbeaten 18-ball 36 at a strike rate of 200 as RR got past the finish line in the final over with two balls to spare, and by the virtue of this win, the Sanju Samson-led side registered their first win if IPL 2021.
