Last Updated:

Michael Vaughan Takes A Dig At Mumbai Pitch After DC-RR IPL 2021 Game, Fans School Him

Former England skipper/ cricket pundit Michael Vaughan took a hilarious dig at the Mumbai pitch after DC-RR IPL 2021 clash at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday

Written By
Karthik Nair
(Image Courtesy: Michael Vaughan/@IPL/Twitter)

(Image Courtesy: Michael Vaughan/@IPL/Twitter)


Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has taken a hilarious dig at Mumbai pitch after the IPL 2021 clash between northern rivals Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Wankhede which is a batting paradise complicated things for batsmen from both sides and what was expected to be a run-fest eventually turned out to be a low-scoring thriller as most of the top batsmen from both teams combined failed to apply themselves on a surface that seemed somewhat tricky to bat on.

'Love how the...': Michael Vaughan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Vaughan wrote that he loves how the Chennai pitch has landed in Mumbai. 

While some of the fans loved his sarcasm. There were others who did not hesitate in making fun of the cricketer-turned-cricket pundit. Here are some of the reactions.

READ | Michael Vaughan roasts Ashley Giles for 'England vs IPL' talk, pinpoints ECB's huge flaw

Rajasthan Royals register their first win of IPL 2021

Coming back to the contest, a disciplined effort with the ball from Rajasthan restricted the Delhi Capitals to a below-par 147/8 from their 20 overs with skipper Rishabh Pant being the only half-centurion for his side (51 off 32). 

In reply, the inaugural edition's champions were reduced to 42/5 and that is when middle-order batsman David Miller ignited their hopes as he went on to score a 43-ball 62 at a strike rate of 144.19. His counter-attacking knock included seven boundaries and a couple of maximums. In the end, Morris added finishing touches with an unbeaten 18-ball 36 at a strike rate of 200 as RR got past the finish line in the final over with two balls to spare, and by the virtue of this win, the Sanju Samson-led side registered their first win if IPL 2021.

READ | IPL 2021: Michael Vaughan makes early prediction on winners, names two tough teams

(Image Courtesy: Michael Vaughan/@IPL/Twitter)

READ | Michael Vaughan & Stuart Broad slam Rajasthan for not allowing Buttler to open the innings
READ | Michael Vaughan publicly expresses desire to play in IPL 2022, fans left in splits

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND