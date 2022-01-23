Michael Vaughan Trolls Wasim Jaffer For Scoring A Duck In Legends Cricket League Game

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan took to Twitter on Sunday morning to share a video trolling former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer for his zero-run knock for the India Maharajas in the Legends League Cricket(LLC) 2022 match against the World Giants. Opening the batting for the Maharajas on Saturday, Jaffer faced just two balls before getting dismissed by Ryan Sidebottom with 14/1 at the scoreboard for India. Meanwhile, trolling the Indian cricket legend in his video, Vaughan shared a hilarious video with the caption, “Hope you are ok @WasimJaffer14”.

In the video, Vaughan can be seen showing the India Maharajas batting scoresheet and saying, “Some things never change Wasim” in a hilarious tone before sipping his drink. While the former England skipper trolled Jaffer for his batting, Indian cricket fans were quick to defend the India Maharajas player by letting him know that Eoin Morgan-led England T20I team got bowled out on the score of 103 against West Indies at the Kensington Oval Barbados in the first T20I of a five-match series.

Wasim Jaffer epic reply to Michael Vaughan

On noticing Vaughan’s tweet, Wasim Jaffer also took to his Twitter handle and responded back. Jaffer uploaded a screenshot of a Youtube video of Vaughan giving batting tips and said he watched the video before walking out to bat on Saturday. “Haha very good Michael. In hindsight shouldn't have watched this masterclass before going to bat,” Jaffer said in his tweet.

Naman Ojha scored 140 runs off 69 balls after Jaffer's dismissal

On the match front, following Jaffer's dismissal for a duck, India Maharajas scored 209 runs in the first innings. Naman Ojha scored 140 runs off 69 balls with the help of 15 fours and nine sixes, while S Badrinath also returned for a golden duck. Skipper Mohammad Kaif remained unbeaten on 53 off 47 with Yusuf Pathan, who hit a six on the only ball he played.

Imran Tahir's bliss and India Maharajas' loss

Despite the heroic knock by Ojha, Maharajas bowling line-up were unable to continue their stellar bowling show from the previous match as the Giants won the match by three runs. Kevin Pietersen started the chase by hitting 53 runs off 27 balls before Bard Haddin and skipper Daren Sammy alongside pacer Morne Morkel chipped in with important knocks. However, Imran Tahir scored a knock of 52 runs off 19 balls, with five sixes and three fours to clinch the victory and become the star of the night.