Michael Vaughan's 'brilliant' Response To Wasim Jaffer's Trolling: 'Have To Admit It...'

After the England Cricket team's shocking display in their loss to Australia in the third Test of the ongoing Ashes Series, Wasim Jaffer took to his official Twitter account on Tuesday and trolled former English skipper Michael Vaughan. The Australian Cricket team won after scoring 267 in their first innings to England's 185 but a horrendous display in England's second innings which saw them collapse and get bowled out on just 68 runs meant that the Aussies won by an innings and 14 runs.

Jaffer uploaded a video on social media where he was seen opening the Twitter mobile application on his phone. Upon opening the app, Michael Vaughan's tweet from 2019 popped up, where the former England skipper can be seen commentating about India’s collapse for a score of 92. The tweet from Vaughan is about three years old from when India were bowled out for just 92 runs in the fourth ODI of India's tour of New Zealand in 2018-19. However, as Vaughan's tweet appeared on the video, Jaffer showed a thumbs up with a quirky smile on his face as though he was mocking the tweet. Now Vaughan has replied to the Tweet in a brilliant response.

Wasim Jaffer vs Michael Vaughan: Jaffer trolls Vaughan

Wasim Jaffer vs Michael Vaughan: Vaughan's 'brilliant' reply

This is brilliant from @WasimJaffer14 !! Have to admit it made me chuckle … #Ashes pic.twitter.com/oJiOWDREpQ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 28, 2021

Australia take 3-0 lead in Ashes 2021-22

The second day's play of the Melbourne Test ended on Monday with England on 31/4 in their second innings as Joe Root and Ben Stokes found themselves at the crease and there was hope that they could stabilise their innings going forward. However, Australia started the day by removing Ben Stokes, and the rest of the batsmen all departed soon after. Aussie debutant Scott Boland was the pick of the bowlers as he finished the proceedings with six wickets and conceded just six runs in his four overs. As for the rest of the bowlers, Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets, while Cameron Green dismissed one England batter. Australia ended up winning the match by an innings and 14 runs and took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the Ashes series.

Image: @michaelvaughan/Instagram/@WasimJaffer14/Twitter