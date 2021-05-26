Michael Vaughan's Tweet About IPL Players And Health Secretary Hancock Raises Confusion

The England cricket team is slated to feature in a number of high-profile cricket matches in the coming months. Joe Root and co. will kick off the English summer by taking in New Zealand in a two-Test match series. The England vs New Zealand 2021 matches are scheduled to commence from June 2. Moreover, they will then host India for five Test matches. Ahead of the crucial encounters, former England captain has yet again caught netizens' attention with his latest tweet regarding the English players who participated in the IPL 2021, such as Jos Buttler.

Michael Vaughan raises confusion with his latest tweet

The cricketer-turned-commentator has often stirred up controversies with his social media game in the past, and the 46-year-old once again came into the limelight because of his recent Twitter post. The right-hander took to the micro-blogging site to share an interview of UK health secretary Matt Hancock, where he was seen commenting on the vaccination policies of the region. However, Hancock, who was seen sporting an England cricket jersey, was seen running away after mentioning that people above the age of 30 are eligible for the vaccine.

Michael Vaughan countered the comments by mentioning the fact the no IPL 2021-bound England players are available for the upcoming England vs New Zealand 2021 series. The likes of Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran and Jonny Bairstow, who were a part of the 14th edition of the cash-rich league have been rested for the two Test matches. India's flagship T20 competition had to be suspended after multiple franchises reported a bio-bubble breach.

However, the England players have returned to their homes soon after the postponement. Members of the England contingent also had undergone 10 days of quarantine upon their return, but it is believed that the England Cricket Board does not intend to rush them into the national side.

No IPL players available for the NZ Tests but surely it’s not come to this .... https://t.co/YjYDixRfxH — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 26, 2021

England vs New Zealand Test series

According to the England cricket's schedule for 2021, the team will next be seen in action in June when they take on New Zealand in red-ball matches. The England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series consists of two Test matches starting from June 2. The first Test match will take place from June 2 to 6 at Lord’s. The second Test match will take place from June 10 to 14 at the Edgbaston.

Vaccine UK update

According to reports from UK media, the COVID-19 vaccines have been given to over 61 million people across the UK. As per the latest Vaccine UK update, 38 million of the aforementioned number have received their first dose of the vaccine, whereas 23 million have also received their second jab. Health Secretary Matt Hancock in a media interaction had stated that their trailblazing vaccination program is the biggest in National Health Service (NHS) history.

