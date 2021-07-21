Mickey Arthur Responds After Ex-player Expresses Regret Over His Fight With Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur has responded to former Lankan all-rounder Russell Arnold, who questioned him about his heated exchange with skipper Dasun Shanaka following the loss to India. Arnold took to social media to point out that Arthur should have discussed the situation with Shanaka in the locker room rather than making a scene on the field following India's heroic chase. In his response to Arnold, Arthur stated that he and Shanaka were both frustrated by their team's loss and had a "very good debate" about the same, urging the former Sri Lankan player not to "make a mischief" out of it.

Russ we win together and lose together but we learn all the time!Dasun and myself are growing a team and we both were very frustrated we did not get over the line!It was actually a very good debate,no need to make mischief out of it! — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) July 20, 2021

Earlier, former Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralitharan said that Arthur should have kept himself calm during India's chase instead of showing his frustration and disappointment. Muralitharan went on to say that the coach should have sent messages to the players as well. The legendary spinner believes the Sri Lankan team should have sent out their best bowlers to bowl and take wickets instead of keeping them until the end to defend the runs.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka lost the second ODI by 3 wickets after Indian tailenders completed a record run chase following the early collapse of the top-order. Sri Lanka appeared to be way ahead of India at one point when the Shikhar Dhawan-led team was 7 wickets down for only 193 runs. Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, on the other hand, stepped up and demonstrated that even with just 3 wickets in hand, the target was not impossible to chase.

The duo forged a record eighth-wicket partnership as they chased down 84 runs off 82 balls and helped India sweep the series 2-0. Chahar remained unbeaten at 69 off 82 balls. The 28-year-old was named player of the match for his all-round performance, as he also bowled in the first innings and recorded figures of 2/53.

Image: RussellArnold/Twitter/AP

