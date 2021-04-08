MID Vs SOM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; County Championship 2021

The Middlesex will take on the Somerset on Day 1 of the County Championship 2021 season. The MID vs SOM match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time, April 8), 2021 from the Lord's Cricket Ground, London. Here is our MID vs SOM Dream11 prediction, MID vs SOM Dream11 team and MID vs SOM Dream11 top picks.

MID vs SOM Dream11 prediction: Match preview

As the 2021 County season gets underway, we will see Middlesex will go up against Somerset for their first home game in the championship. With the new format in place for 2021, the 18 first-class counties have been divided into three groups of six teams each. As per the new rules, each side will place the five other teams in their group twice, once at home and once away, making a total of 10 games for each county. The top two teams in each group will go on to the Division One playoffs where they will play an additional four games to add to their points.

The team with the highest number of points in Division One will be crowned the county champions. The top two teams will face off for the Bob Willis Trophy. Middlesex and Somerset have been put into Group 2 for this season along with Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Leicestershire and Surrey. Somerset will come into this season having ended four of the last five seasons including 2020 - as the runners-up. Meanwhile, Middlesex will be hoping to improve on their third-place group stage finish from last year.

MID vs SOM playing 11 prediction

Middlesex - Stephen Eskinazi (C), Martin Andersson, Blake Cullen, Steven Finn, Nick Gubbins, Max Holden, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson (WK), Robbie White

Somerset - Tom Abell (C), George Bartlett, Tom Banton (WK), Josh Davey, Steve Davies, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Gregory, James Hildreth, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Craig Overton

MID vs SOM Key Players

Middlesex - Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Roland-Jones, Nick Gubbins

Somerset - Craig Overton, Lewis Gregory, Tom Lammonby

MID vs SOM Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton

Batsmen: Nick Gubbins, Stephen Eskinazi, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby

Allrounders: Craig Overton, Lewis Gregory, Toby Roland-Jones

Bowlers: Josh Davey, Steven Finn, Tim Murtagh

MID vs SOM match prediction

According to our MID vs SOM match prediction, Somerset will win this match.

Note: The MID vs SOM Dream11 prediction and MID vs SOM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MID vs SOM Dream11 team and MID vs SOM Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

