MID Vs SOM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; County Championship 2021

Quick links:
MID vs SOM dream11 prediction
The Middlesex will take on the Somerset on Day 1 of the County Championship 2021 season. The MID vs SOM match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time, April 8), 2021 from the Lord's Cricket Ground, London. Here is our MID vs SOM Dream11 prediction, MID vs SOM Dream11 team and MID vs SOM Dream11 top picks.
Sleep well county cricketers ðŸ˜´â£April 7, 2021
â£
A summer in the dirt awaits!#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/H1OlWrVTb2
As the 2021 County season gets underway, we will see Middlesex will go up against Somerset for their first home game in the championship. With the new format in place for 2021, the 18 first-class counties have been divided into three groups of six teams each. As per the new rules, each side will place the five other teams in their group twice, once at home and once away, making a total of 10 games for each county. The top two teams in each group will go on to the Division One playoffs where they will play an additional four games to add to their points.
The team with the highest number of points in Division One will be crowned the county champions. The top two teams will face off for the Bob Willis Trophy. Middlesex and Somerset have been put into Group 2 for this season along with Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Leicestershire and Surrey. Somerset will come into this season having ended four of the last five seasons including 2020 - as the runners-up. Meanwhile, Middlesex will be hoping to improve on their third-place group stage finish from last year.
Middlesex - Stephen Eskinazi (C), Martin Andersson, Blake Cullen, Steven Finn, Nick Gubbins, Max Holden, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson (WK), Robbie White
Somerset - Tom Abell (C), George Bartlett, Tom Banton (WK), Josh Davey, Steve Davies, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Gregory, James Hildreth, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Craig Overton
Middlesex - Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Roland-Jones, Nick Gubbins
Somerset - Craig Overton, Lewis Gregory, Tom Lammonby
Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton
Batsmen: Nick Gubbins, Stephen Eskinazi, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby
Allrounders: Craig Overton, Lewis Gregory, Toby Roland-Jones
Bowlers: Josh Davey, Steven Finn, Tim Murtagh
According to our MID vs SOM match prediction, Somerset will win this match.
Note: The MID vs SOM Dream11 prediction and MID vs SOM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MID vs SOM Dream11 team and MID vs SOM Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.