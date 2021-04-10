'Might Be My Last Game For MI,' Quips Chris Lynn After Running Out Rohit Sharma Vs RCB

After running out skipper Rohit Sharma on his debut, Australia's Chris Lynn reckoned that his first game might have been the last one under the Mumbai Indians skipper. The Australian power-hitter, making his debut for Mumbai, played a significant knock of 49 runs to set up the franchise chase in the second innings. However, an unfortunate mix-up between Rohit & Lynn on-field saw the Mumbai Indian skipper get run-out by his counterpart Virat Kohli.

Shedding light on the incident at the post-match press conference, Lynn said, "Look, obviously I was a bit nervous, no doubt about it. (It was my) first game for Mumbai and it was the first time I was batting with Rohit as well. I thought there was a run, and then obviously there wasn’t a run. But yeah, if I had been able to run past him and sacrifice my wicket, I definitely would have done that."

Rohit was batting on 19 at a strike rate of 126.67 with a four and a six before getting out in the fourth over in the season's opening game against RCB.

“It happens, but yeah, I put just a little bit more pressure on myself. It’s not ideal, running out your captain in the first game. The first game could be my last, who knows? (laughs). But anyhow, it was a spur-of-the-moment thing. It would have been nice (if the run-out didn’t happen); he was striking the ball nicely, and we were 10 or 15 runs short in the end. He would have definitely made a difference,” he added.

Despite starting strong, Lynn failed to take MI home as he mis-timed Washington Sundar's delivery and handed the bowler a catch. The defending champions managed to stage a valiant comeback after Lynn's wicket taking the match down to the wire. MI’s second game in IPL 2021 is against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 13.

Rohit Sharma heaps praise on Jansen

Mumbai's skipper Rohit Sharma has fetched out some positivities from the defeat and also revealed why the debutant Marco Jansen was given the chance to bowl the last over. Debutant Marco Jansen impressed everyone as he bowled the final over in which Bangalore needed only 7 runs and AB de Villiers was still batting at that moment.

During the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma said that he wanted to take AB de Villiers and Daniel Christian's wickets early, and therefore he went with Bumrah and Boult, unfortunately, it did not work. "I thought it was a great effort, great fight till the end. I thought we were 20 runs short with the kind of start we got. We made some mistakes in the first game, bound to happen. He's (Jansen) a talent we have identified to bowl in any situation. We wanted to get wickets when AB (AB de Villiers) and Christian (Daniel Christian) were batting, which is why we went with Bumrah and Boult, unfortunately, it didn't work. Definitely not an easy pitch to bat on," said Rohit Sharma.