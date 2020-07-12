Mike Atherton Tricked By A Twitterati On Air As Co-commentators Share A Hearty Laugh

Michael Atherton was deceived by an English cricket fan on air while he was doing commentary on Day 4 of the first Test match between England and West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. It was then learned that it was nothing but a social media prank.

Atherton tricked on air by a prankster

It so happened that the former English skipper had asked viewers to get in touch with any achievements as Saturday was the first-day club cricket had been played across England after the coronavirus shutdown. One of the cricket fans who later turned out to be a prankster came forward and mentioned that a bowler named Hugh Jardon happened to take six wickets for just nine runs representing Cockermouth Cricket Club.

@SkyCricket Unbelievable scenes for cockermouth cricket club, with Hugh Jardon bowling 6 for 9! — Charlie Hilton (@HiLT0N23) July 11, 2020

Unfortunately, for Atherton, he went out to read it out on air but it was too late by the time he realised that he has been fooled by the prankster as his co-commentators were seen having a hearty laugh at his expense.



First Test match heading for a thrilling finish

Coming back to the ongoing Test match where the cricketing action finally got underway after a long wait of 117 days, the match is poised for an exciting finish.

England's stand-in captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first in the historic Eng vs WI Test match. However, the decision backfired tremendously for the hosts as Stokes' counterpart Jason Holder not only won the 'Captain's Battle' between them by dismissing him but also sent 5 other English batsmen back to the pavilion. Shannon Gabriel took 4 wickets in the first innings to restrict England to a mere 204 in the first innings.

Jofra Archer, who replaced Stuart Broad much to the surprise of many for the first Eng vs WI Test match, was expected to fire on all cylinders and lead England's comeback into the match. However, that wasn't to be as Jofra Archer ended up with no wickets at all in the first innings and would have to wait for the second innings to make an impact.

Led by wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dowrich's 61 and Roston Chase's 47, West Indies managed to muster 318 in reply, gaining a vital first-innings lead of 114 runs. Jason Holder, who was expected to lead from the front with the bat as well, fell just for 5 as Ben Stokes got his 'revenge' with his wicket being one of the 4 West Indian scalps of his.

Although England started the second innings positively with openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley putting up a rare 50+ partnership in home conditions, West Indies bounced back with Gabriel picking 3 more wickets as England ended Day 4 on 284/8, being just 170 ahead in the game. With the pitch on Day 5 expected to deteriorate under the sun, West Indies are set to be the favourites if they manage to get themselves a target between 200-220 for the win.

