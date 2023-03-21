Mike Hesson Admits Yuzi Chahal Wasn't Happy With RCB's Bold Decision; 'It Was Unpopular'

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson has admitted that Yuzvendra Chahal wasn't happy with RCB's decision to release him ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. In the latest edition of the RCB Podcast, Hesson revealed that they could not buy Chahal because of the massive amount they spent on securing Wanindu Hasaranga at the auction. Hesson said that they didn't have enough funds to buy both Hasaranga and Chahal.

Hesson revealed that the RCB management had some tough conversations with Chahal. He went on to add that had RCB not gone all the way in bidding aggressively for Hasaranga, they might have ended up without either the Sri Lankan bowler or Chahal. RCB spent more than 10 crore on two players at the IPL 2022 auction and hence they ran out of funds to acquire Chahal. RCB paid Hasaranga a whopping Rs. 10.75 crore.

"By doing that, we definitely were not able to get Yuzi, but we could have ended up losing both of them. I am aware it was unpopular with many, and Yuzi himself. We had some tough conversations with him at that time. He understands the auction dynamics, but there is emotion involved and that's where in the role I am in, I cannot let emotion drive the decision."

"We thought that along with Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga, that combination at No.7 and No.8 for us in batting as well as bowling, wicket-taking options is going to be critical for us moving forward, but what's the price we are willing to pay? To be honest, we were on our last bid for Hasaranga."

Yuzvendra Chahal in IPL 2022

As far as Chahal is concerned, he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 6.50 crore at IPL 2022 mega auctions. He finished the season as the highest-wicket taker with 27 scalps in 17 matches, winning the Purple Cap in his maiden year for Rajasthan. Thanks to Chahal's brilliant performance with the ball and Jos Buttler's heroics with the bat, Rajasthan Royals reached the final of IPL 2022. However, the Sanju Samson-led side failed to win the coveted trophy, losing the final to Gujarat Titans.

Image: BCCI

