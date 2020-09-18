IPL 2020: David Miller Feels 'players Will Need Some Time To Get Going In Match Situation'

David Miller, who is one of the newest recruits of Rajasthan feels that most of the players might take some time to get going in a match situation as they have not played the game due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. The 13th edition of the IPL gets underway this Saturday as last year's finalists Mumbai and Chennai lock horns in the curtain-raiser in Abu Dhabi.

Miller was roped in by the inaugural edition winners after he was released by the 2014 finalists Punjab in the IPL 2020 Auctions that were held in December last year. The Royals picked him up for a sum of INR 75 lakhs.

'We have been through intense training sessions': David Miller

"We have been through intense training sessions in preparation for the IPL but match practice is something that comes to you when you are actually there in the middle of a game. So yeah, I feel it will take some time to get going in a match situation but hard training would reduce that acclimatisation time for a match," said Miller while speaking to ANI. "The training's been good, it's been off the optimum intensity keeping all the details in mind. The matches obviously help, it was good to get an outing on the pitch in a match situation of sorts. Important that we go through the different phases of a T20 game both with the bat and on the field. The matches are helping us get better, polish the final bits of our preparation, and enabling us to work on certain nuances in the match situation before the IPL kicks off," the dynamic South African middle-order batsman added. "Being confined in a bubble, the players may need some sort of psychological help through experts. It's important to stay in the right frame of mind, and I think the experts could help the players in being in the right frame of mind for when they get on the field," the Proteas sensation further added.

Rajasthan in IPL 2020

The Royals will be led by the elegant Steve Smith in this season. Rajasthan will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns against three-time winners Chennai at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on September 22.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan would be hoping for a revival in their fortunes after having unveiled their official jersey as they have not succeeded in replicating the same performance post the inaugural edition in 2008 where the Australian spin legend Shane Warne had led them to their first and only triumph in the cash-rich event.

READ: IPL 2020: 2008 Winners Team Rajasthan Pay 'Royal' Tribute To Skipper Steve Smith

(Image Courtesy: Rajasthan Royals Instagram)