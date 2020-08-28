Misbah-ul-Haq Lauds James Anderson As He Becomes First Pacer To Register 600 Test Scalps

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq heaped praise on James Anderson, saying that England pacer's achievement of 600 Test wickets is "amazing". Anderson registered his 600th Test scalp on Day 5 of the third and final Test match against Pakistan at the Ageas Rose Bowl, Southampton.

'He has shown exceptional discipline': Misbah-ul-Haq

"Anderson's achievement of reaching 600 Test wickets is amazing. He has shown exceptional discipline, motivation, and determination because fast bowling is the toughest job in cricket. He has control, he's tactically very smart and is always challenging the batsman," Misbah said in a blog written for the official website of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). "And it is important to remember that he's there for Test cricket. He has made his name in Test cricket and the love for the red-ball game is clearly there. That is something that our bowlers need to give priority to, especially the young bowlers," he added.

At the same time, Misbah who is also the chief selector of the Pak cricket team said that Pakistan bowlers should look to learn from Anderson as to how they can prioritise the longest format of the game.

"Our bowlers have learned a lot from this series and it was great to see Shaheen having the chance to talk about bowling with Jimmy Anderson after the Test had finished. Learning from great fast bowlers will help them tactically," the former Pakistan skipper added.

Anderson joins the elite club

James Anderson is the only pacer to pick up 600 wickets in international cricket i.e. including Tests and One Day Internationals. Jimmy now becomes the fourth-highest wicket-taker in red-ball cricket after the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (709), and, Anil Kumble (619) respectively. While Muralitharan was an off-spinner, his counterparts Warne and Kumble were leggies.

The Moment of Glory

The veteran Test specialist achieved this feat by getting rid of Pakistani Test skipper Azhar Ali on Day 5. It happened in the 62nd over of Pak's second innings.

On the second delivery, Anderson bowled one around off stump as the batsman was completely taken by surprise and got carried away by the extra bounce and before he could react, it was too late as the ball took the outside edge of his bat and went straight into the hands of Ali's opposite number Joe Root who took a regulation catch at the first slip.

There was a lot of delight in the English team and Jimmy was seen waving his arms to the empty stadium after having reached the milestone.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

(With ANI Inputs)

