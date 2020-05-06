Misbah Ul Haq Wants Pak-Eng Test Series To Be TV-only For Reducing Depression Amongst Fans

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the sporting world to a standstill with all major competitions across the globe being suspended due to the spread of the virus. The Pakistan Super League's knockout stages were put on hold while England's tour of Sri Lanka was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. While Pakistan are scheduled to tour England in June, the entire UK lockdown scenario makes the event unlikely to happen as The Hundred also got postponed to next year.

We’re going to have to wait a bit longer to bring you The Hundred.

We know you’ll understand.#StayHomeSaveLives — The Hundred (@thehundred) April 30, 2020

Coronavirus UK: Misbah ul Haq wants England tour to go ahead despite UK lockdown

Former Pakistan captain Misbah ul Haq, speaking to Stats Perform, said that while Pakistan's tour of England being played behind 'closed doors' isn't ideal, but believes it would bring massive cheer to many 'depressed' fans. Pakistan are scheduled to face Joe Root's England side in the first Test at Lord's on June 30 as part of the three-match Test series. England's Test series against West Indies has already been postponed due to the UK lockdown.

Misbah ul Haq, who is Pakistan's head coach and team selector, said that the sport has to resume from somewhere and it would be good for fans who have been denied sporting entertainment. Misbah ul Haq expects his team to hit the ground running when they take the field. The coach has also been responsible for taking online fitness tests recently of Pakistani players, who have been urged to keep fit at home for a place in the national side.

Coronavirus UK: Ben Stokes backs closed-door matches; says won't diminish competitive edge

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has backed Misbah ul Haq's claim and said that playing in closed stadiums would not dampen the competitive side of the matches. Speaking to BBC Radio, England's World Cup hero Ben Stokes said that the players would do anything for cricket to get back on TV for the fans amidst the UK lockdown. The Rajasthan Royals star added that playing behind closed doors won't take the competitive edge away because the players know they are representing their country and will play to win. While Ben Stokes wants cricket to resume soon, he expressed is uncertainty on when cricket will resume in England and sad that the public well being and safety is more important at the moment.

