'Missed You, But Soon': Ravindra Jadeja Pens A Epic Post As He Returns To Team India Squad

India’s star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja took to his official Instagram handle on Sunday and put out a wholesome tweet before making a return to the Indian cricket team. He has been named in Team India’s squad for the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia and has also resumed training. Meanwhile, he shared a picture of his No. 8 Test shirt and captioned it saying, “Missed you. But soon”.

As reported earlier, the 34-year-old is doing his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. He is expected to make his comeback during the Saurashtra vs Tamil Nadu, final-round Ranji Trophy match which begins on January 24 in Chennai. He pulled out of the Asia Cup 2022 in September due to a knee injury and had to undergo surgery.

Ravindra Jadeja - A proven match-winner for India against the strong Australian side

Although he has been named in India’s squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, selectors mentioned that he needs to be declared fully fit by the NCA. Indian cricket fans are hopeful of his comeback to the national side as he offers much-needed balance to the middle order, especially in the absence of Rishabh Pant. He has also proved to be a key player behind India’s recent success in Tests against the strong Aussie side.

During Australia’s last Test series in the country in 2016-17, India emerged as the winner by a margin of 2-1. India won the final Test of the series in Dharamsala after Jadeja contributed with a 63-run knock in the first innings, alongside a four-wicket match haul. He was declared to be the Player of the Series for his tally of 25 wickets and 127 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja's Test stats since 2017

Since the year 2017, Jadeja has gone on to take 82 wickets at an average of 21.46, which includes three five-wiicket hauls. At the same time, he has also risen in the ranks as a batter with 898 runs at an average of 52.82 along with two centuries and seven fifties. His return will be important for India as they look to seal qualification for the World Test Championship final in June.