Australian pace-bowling legend Mitchell Johnson has slammed the Pat Cummins-led squad for their conduct during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India. Australia are 2-0 down in the four-match contest courtesy of their humiliating defeats in the first two matches in Nagpur and Delhi. After India won the second Test match by 6 wickets, Australia's vice-captain Steve Smith flew to Dubai with his wife for a holiday.

Speaking to The West Australian, Johnson pointed out how Smith took a break in the middle of the tour despite his team losing the first two Tests. Smith has been named the captain of the Australian team at least for the third Test match in Indore as Cummins has flown back home to see his ailing mother. Smith will lead the side in absence of Cummins. Johnson said that it doesn't look as if the Australian team cares enough.

Johnson said he was surprised to see Smith given permission to go to Dubai with his wife for a holiday after the second Test match. Johnson stated that similar things have happened in the past but not when the team is getting pumped.

"From the outside, it doesn't look as if they care enough. Losing isn't the issue. It's the way they've folded that has been the most disappointing part," Johnson said.

"I was surprised Smith was allowed to go to Dubai with his wife for a holiday this week after the second Test match. That kind of stuff has happened mid-tour before but I'm not sure whether it has happened when the team is getting pumped. When you're vice-captain and now captain, is it a good look? I guess you'd have to ask the other players," Johnson added.

India vs Australia

The third Test match is scheduled to take place in Indore starting March 1. If India can manage to defeat Australia in the game, it will qualify for the final of the World Test Championship.

India’s Test squad for the third & fourth Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia squad for the third Test: Steve Smith (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matt Kuhnemann.

Image: BCCI