Mitchell Marsh Feels All Rounders Will Play A Crucial Role In The Upcoming ICC ODI World Cup

Mitchell Marsh feels having more all rounders will provide Australia "flexibility and depth" which will be key as they look to experiment with their line-up in the ODI series, keeping in mind the upcoming 50-over World Cup in India.

India will host the ICC ODI World Cup in October-November this year and the three-ODI series beginning here on Friday between the top-ranked hosts and the second-placed Australian side will provide both teams a chance to bolster their preparations.

Mitchell Marsh said:

For the balance of our team, having as many all-rounders in here as we can is important for the structure we line up with. We've seen really good teams in the past, England have guys batting at No 8 who are genuine batters, and it gives you the ability to either set really big totals or chase big totals. In this series I think we'll see big totals, hopefully, there'll be a lot of runs scored, and looking forward to the World Cup, just the way cricket is played here in the white-ball format, you’ll have to chase or make big scores.

'The more flexibility and depth you can have with your batting line-up, I think it will be really important. It is going to be a high-scoring World Cup and from my experience, it is nice to have options to go to, to change things up, and try and change the momentum of the games, the more options the better'. Marsh said while Australia will look to experiment the focus will be on winning the series and not think too far ahead at the World Cup.

I think it is really important for us to focus on winning this series. Anytime we play for Australia it is important to have that mindset, as every team would be doing now over the next six months or so, building towards the World Cup. We might just play a few different lineups, experimenting with a few guys but the mindset is to come here and win the series. Obviously, we have got a fair bit of experience playing here which is great so hopefully, it will be a few good games for us.

The 31-year-old said beating India in their backyard is going to be challenging.

It is always a difficult place to win. The Indian one-day team is outstanding and they play very well at home. But I think we have also got a very good side and it is going to be a great contest. Hopefully, we can play some good cricket, entertain some big crowds, and win a few games for Australia.

Marsh, who is coming off a long injury lay-off after undergoing ankle surgery in December 2022, said he will play as a batter in this series as he is still about a month away from bowling again.

The Aussie all-rounder also said he has no captaincy aspirations, adding stand-in skipper Steve Smith is not retiring anytime soon. Smith, who will captain Australia in absence of Pat Cummins, has spoken about his retirement with the media quite a few times in the last year or so.