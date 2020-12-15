Mitchell Starc Makes A Statement In The Nets Ahead Of 1st Test, Leaves Team-mate Guessing

Mitchell Starc will be spearheading Australia's pace attack in the first Test against India that will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. However, it seems that the left-arm pacer has already succeeded in rediscovering his rhythm ahead of the pink-ball contest.

'Super slow motion'

Just a couple of days before the much-anticipated Day-Night encounter, the 30-year-old has already made a statement to the Indian batsmen with his lethal pace combined with accurate line and length when he was bowling to team-mate Marnus Labuschagne in the nets.

Lately, Cricket Australia had posted a couple of videos where Starc can be seen leaving the batsman completely clueless. In the first video, the tall speedster bowled a well-directed bouncer as Labuschagne had no choice but to duck it. In the second video, the 2015 World Cup winner just manages to beat the outside edge of the batsman as a puzzled Marnus Labuschagne looked behind wondering what had just happened. In fact, he had nearly lost his balance after he was beaten by Starc's fiery pace.

The lanky speedster who has the ability of bowling yorkers at will would be expected to make the new ball do the talking upfront as the Aussies look to continue their unbeaten run in D/N Tests.

India look to snap Australia's winning streak in pink-ball Test

The odds are against India heading into the Adelaide Test and they will need to play out of their skins in order to come out on top and rewrite history. Kohli & Co. have their task cut out come December 17 as the Aussies have not lost a single D/N Test match ever since their first contest against New Zealand back in November 2015.

The top-ranked Test side have since gone on to win all the five matches that have been played under lights at home.

