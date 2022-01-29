Mitchell Starc Responds To Warne's Criticism Before Ashes; 'Doesn’t Interest Me At All'

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc has responded to legendary spinner Shane Warne's criticism for him. Prior to the 2021-22 Ashes, Warne had backed Perth Scorchers' speedster Jhye Richardson to play in the five-match Test series instead of an out-of-form Starc.

Mitchell Starc reacts to Shane Warne's criticism

In the very first ball of the all-important Ashes series, Mitchell Starc picked up a wicket after he castled left-hander Roy Burns around his legs with a vicious in-swinger. The pacer respected Warne's criticism, but also said that he didn't pay heed to the brickbats. "I think, what was it? It was a straight half-volley on leg stump I think someone (Warne) said. What would you like me to speak to him (Warne) about? It doesn't interest me at all. He's (Shane Warne) entitled to his opinion. I'm just going to go about my cricket the way I'd like to, and I've got my family support networks and I get to play cricket with some of my best mates, so I'm pretty comfortable with where I'm at," he said speaking to Cricket Australia.

Starc played all five Tests in the Ashes and picked up 19 wickets at an average of 25.37. The Aussies won the series 4-0 after winning Tests in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Hobart. Starc also won the men's ODI Player of the Year award.

Starc's wife Alyssa Healy plays cricket for Australia Women and the Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League (BBL). The veteran said that it's the opinion of his wife and other members of his family that matters the most to him. "I've got a wife who plays at the highest level and a couple of my closest mates who play international cricket, so I've got a pretty good sounding board in that regard," Starc added.

Mitchell Starc opens up on his struggle: 'There were times I didn't want to play cricket at all'

Starc also talked about his thoughts of hanging his boots from the game after facing a tough phase in his career last year. "Obviously last year was particularly tough on and off the field. I probably didn't play the cricket I wanted to and, at certain stages, I probably didn't want to play cricket at all," Starc said.

(Image: AP)