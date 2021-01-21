'Mitchell Starc To Become Most Expensive IPL Buy': Chopra Predicts Ahead Of 2021 Auction

As franchises gear up for the mini-auction slated to be held in February for the upcoming edition of the IPL, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has made a bold prediction after the squads announced their list of players retained and released on Wednesday. The cricketer-turned-commentator has predicted Australian speedster Mitchell Starc to become the most expensive IPL player ever breaking the record set by Pat Cummins in the 2020 auction.

The Australian speedster has been often considered as one of the most lethal pacers to have bowled in the IPL. However, his tenure in the cash-rich tournament has been marred with injuries. He had first featured for Bangalore in 2015 after which he parted ways with the franchise due to injuries. He was bought by Kolkata in 2018 but was ruled out of the season even before the start due to an injury and has never played in the Indian T20 league ever since.

Apart from Starc, Chopra has predicted Afghanistan's spin wizard Mujeed-ur-Rahman to be bought for nearly 7-8 crore and Chris Green to be sold between 5-6 crore. Rahman has been released by Punjab as he failed to make an appearance for the KL Rahul-led side in 2020 whereas Green was released by Kolkata. The Indian analyst has also thrown weight behind young Kiwi speedster Kyle Jamieson, who had an impactful Test series against Pakistan recently. Moreover, Chopra stated that power-hitter Glenn Maxwell and Nathan-Coulter Nile would also get 'decent contracts'.

Mujeeb to go for 7-8 crore.

Green for 5-6 Crore

Starc to become the most expensive IPL buy ever.

Jamieson to receive solid interest. 5-7 crore

Jason Roy 4-6 crore

Maxwell and NCN will still get decent contracts.

Subject to their availability of course. #EarlyCall #IPL2021 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 20, 2021

Rajasthan release Steve Smith

Ahead of the mini-auction for the IPL 2021 slated to be held in February, Rajasthan has let go of their captain Steve Smith after a series of poor performances in the previous edition. Champions of the inaugural IPL edition, Rajasthan finished with a wooden spoon in IPL 2020. The ouster of Steve Smith from Rajasthan means that the franchise will have a new captain for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Rajasthan have announced that young gun Sanju Samson will lead the squad in the upcoming edition of the IPL. The youngster, who has played for Delhi before his stint with Rajasthan, was one of the key players for the squad in the IPL 2020. The franchise has also announced that they would be retaining 17 players and will release the remaining 8 players ahead of the mini-auction. Moreover, former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has been roped in as the team's Director of cricket.

