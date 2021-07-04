Mithali Raj Backs Sneh Rana To Take Up Finisher's Job: 'Bigger Role To Play For India'

India skipper Mithali Raj has heaped praise on fellow teammate Sneh Rana as she believes the 27-year-old can be groomed into a finisher. Sneh scored 24 runs off 22 balls towards the end of the second innings to help her side finish the chase. Mithali, while talking to the press after the match, said Sneh has a "bigger role to play for India" simply because in the current era all-rounders are a crucial part of the team's composition. Mithali further lauded the young cricketer's approach and her ability to hit the ball out of the park.

During the match, Mithali also became the leading run-scorer in women's cricket across all formats as she helped her team win the third and final ODI against England women. India won the game by 4 wickets to avoid a complete washout in the three-match ODI series, of which England had already won the first two matches. Mithali scored an unbeaten 75 off 86 balls and in the process she also became the highest run-scorer in women's cricket across all formats, surpassing former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards, who has 10,273 runs to her name.

Mithali now has 7,304 runs in ODI cricket, including 87 half-centuries and eight centuries. Mithali also has 2,364 runs in T20Is and 669 runs in Test cricket for India. Mithali is the only woman cricketer to have crossed the 6,000-run mark in women's ODI and the only batter in the top-10 highest run-scorer with an average above 50. Mithali scored a whopping 206 runs at an average of 103.00 in 3 ODI matches played between India and England this summer with the highest being 75 not-out in the final match. Mithali scored 72 runs in the first ODI and 59 runs in the second match played on June 30, both of which were lost by India.

England vs India 3rd ODI

Meanwhile, India won the toss in the third and final ODI match on July 3 and for the first time in the ongoing ODI series decided to bowl ahead of England. India bowlers bowled out England women for just 219 runs in 47 overs. England skipper Heather Knight and Nat Sciver scored 46 and 49 runs respectively, the highest for their side after opener Lauren Winfield-Hill added 36 runs to the scoreboard. Deepti Sharma led India's bowling attack with 3 wickets to her name, followed by one wicket each from other bowlers in the side.

India chased down the target in 46.3 overs, courtesy of Smriti Mandhana's 49 runs and skipper Mithali's unbeaten 75 runs. Sneh Rana added a crucial 24 runs off 22 balls towards the back end of the second innings to help her side secure at least one ODI to their name in the recently concluded series. Mithali was adjudged the player of the match, while England bowler Sophie Ecclestone was given the player of the series award.

(Image Credit: BCCI Women/Twitter)