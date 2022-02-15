Mithali Raj Breaks MS Dhoni's Record, Here's List Of Her Other Records In 2nd ODI Vs NZ

Mithali Raj led India Women Cricket team are not having the best of the time in New Zealand currently as they stare at ODI series defeat after losing the 2nd ODI on Tuesday. The New Zealand Women vs India Women 2nd ODI ended with the host winning the match by 3 wickets and six balls to spare. However for India skipper Mithali Raj the match had some memorable moment as she was able to break MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli's record in the process.

New Zealand Women vs India Women: Records broken by Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj while scoring half-century during New Zealand Women vs India Women 2nd ODI also completed 7500 ODI runs, a feat achieved by nobody else in the history of women’s ODI cricket. According to a report by femalecricket.com Out of the 7516 runs Mithali Raj has scored still date 5030 runs have come as a captain becoming the first captain to score 5000+ runs as ODI captain in women’s cricket. Raj has been leading the India team since 2004.

Besides reaching the 5000+ mark, the 39-year-old also stitched a 108-run partnership with Richa Ghosh for the fourth wicket, which is the first-ever hundred-run partnership by an Indian pair for fourth or lower wickets in women’s international cricket in New Zealand. This partnership of 108 runs is the joint highest fourth-wicket partnership for India in women’s ODIs. The interesting trivia about the century stand is that one player debuted before the other was born. While Mithali debuted for India in 1999, Richa Ghosh was born in 2003.

Most 50+ scores by Indian captains against New Zealand in ODIs :



7* - Mithali Raj

6 - Md Azharuddin

6 - MS Dhoni

4 - Virat Kohli#NZvIND — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) February 15, 2022

Besides the above-mentioned record, Mithali Raj also broke the record of most runs by Indian captains against New Zealand in ODIs as well as most 50+ scores by Indian captains against the same team. Mitali Raj now had 739 runs and seven 50+ scores. MS Dhoni held th record for runs, while Mohammad Azharuddin held the record for most half-centuries.

Most runs by Indian captains against New Zealand in ODIs :

739* - Mithali Raj

723 - MS Dhoni

678 - Md Azharuddin

487 - Virat Kohli



Mithali has now scored more runs than any other Indian captains against NZ in ODIs.#NZvIND — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) February 15, 2022

Mithali Raj's ODI career

Mithali Raj made her India debut on June 26, 1999 and has the 2nd longest career with only Sachin Tendulkar (22 years 91 days) having a longer career both across men’s and women’s cricket. No other cricketer has been active in international cricket for as long as 22 years. The player so far represented India in 12 Tests, 220 ODIs and 89 T20Is.

Mithali Raj ODI career saw her holding onto several records which include most matches as a captain and youngest player to score a century in ODI cricket. Overall Mithali Raj has played 222 ODI matches and scored 7516 runs in total. She also has wickets to her name with the ball with 8 scalps to date.