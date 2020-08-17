Mithali Raj Pays A Special Tribute To MS Dhoni As He Retires From Team India; Read Here

The captain of Indian Women's ODI cricket team Mithali Raj came forward and hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his outstanding contribution to Indian Cricket after the veteran stumper had announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. The legendary skipper shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement.

'An Institution & Inspiration': Mithali Raj

"Dhoni is an inspiration and institution in himself. He literally walks the talk, he is the dream of every small-town boy who aspires to play for the country and achieve it all. Respect, fame, and the love of people, I particularly admired him for his nerves of steel, innate calm, and cool visage even under difficult situations. And of course, his inimitable style, whether it is batting or wicket-keeping. That helicopter shot, outside of any cricketing textbook, is a testament of his originality, talent, and self-belief. There will never be another like him. MS Dhoni is a legend etched in time forever, "Mithali who had led India to two ODI World Cup finals said in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its official Twitter handle.

“He literally walks the talk. He is a dream for every small town boy who aspires to play for the country and achieve it all.”#TeamIndia WODI side skipper @M_Raj03 on why she admires @msdhoni. #ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/V3q67wFpx4 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 17, 2020

MS Dhoni's successful cricketing career

MS Dhoni is arguably the best captain in the history of both Indian and world cricket. He is the only captain to win all the ICC events (World T20 2007, ICC Test mace in 2009, 2011 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy). He has all led the Men In Blue to two Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 (T20I format) respectively. MS Dhoni had also led the Men In Blue to a tri-series win Down Under against the then mighty Australians in the 2007/08 season. 'Thala' has been leading the Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the IPL in 2008 and has led them to three IPL as well as two CLT20 titles as well.

What makes Dhoni a great batsman is the fact that he has amassed over 10,000 ODI runs especially when he had batted at either number six or seven during most of his career in the 50-overs format.

The veteran stumper was last seen in action during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand on July 10 last year

He will be leading the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that will be getting underway from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE.



