Mithali Raj Pledges To Nurture Young Girl's Talent, Says She Has My 'support & Blessings'

Indian women's cricket team Test & ODI skipper Mithali Raj has come forward for a noble cause by committing to support a young girl after a video of her outstanding cricket technique went viral on social media.

Mithali Raj pledges to nurture young girl's talent

It so happened that BJP state spokesperson Kunal Sarangi had shared a video posted by The Better India on the micro-blogging site where a young girl can be seen showcasing her batting abilities. In the video, the six-year-old girl named Mehak Fathima who hails from Kozhikode in Kerala has worn her pads and helmets and can be seen playing a wide range of cricketing shots that include the lofted shot, pull, flick, cover drive, etc.

Kunal Sarangi tagged Mithali Raj and said that the kid needs the legendary cricketer's support & blessings.

As soon as it came to Mithali Raj's notice, the two-time Women's World Cup finalist came forward and wrote that Mehak Fathima has both her support and blessings, and all the little girls out there who are keen to pursue the sport always have her blessings as well. The veteran batter then urged Mehak Fathima's parents to DM her regarding any assistance they need .

She has both my support and blessings . All little girls keen to pursue the sport always have my blessings. Her parents can DM me regarding any assistance they need . — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 13, 2021

The netizens saluted Mithali Raj for committing to support Mehak Fathima and nurture her talent.

Captain leading from the front

Meanwhile, Mithali Raj is currently in England. The Indian eves will face England in a one-off Test, starting June 16. Both teams will then lock horns for a three-match ODI and T20I series. The ODI series will begin on June 27, a week after the conclusion of the Test match. The 50-over cricket between the two sides will be played at Bristol, Taunton and Worcester. The T20I series between England Women and Indian Women will begin on July 9 in Northampton and the final match will be played at Chelmsford on July 14.

At the same time, the Indian women's team will be competing in the longest format of the game for the first time in almost seven years. They had last played a Test match in November 2014, against South Africa.