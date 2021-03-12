Last Updated:

Mithali Raj Registers 10,000th International Run; Netizens Hail Her For Inspiring Millions

India's women's team captain Mithali Raj scored 36 against South Africa at the ongoing third ODI at Lucknow to register her 10,000th international run.

Mithali Raj

India's Women captain Mithali Raj has become the first Indian batswoman to score 10,000 international runs. The women's team captain scored 36 against South Africa Women's team at the ongoing third ODI at Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium. Following her feat, netizens have hailed Mithali Raj. In addition, the BCCI too has hailed her for the achievement. Taking to Twitter, the BCCI congratulated her and stated 'Take a bow'

Apart from BCCI, Indian cricketing legend and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to commend her 10,000-run landmark. Tendulkar hailed her for her terrific achievement.

On the other hand, Twitterati too showered praises on Mithali Raj. Here are some reactions:

Mithali Raj registers 10,000th run of her career

When Mithali Raj reached 35*, she marked a major milestone as she registered the 10,000th run of her international career. However, she was dismissed by South Africa’s Anne Bosch immediately thereafter when she reached 36. Raj now has 10,001 runs to her credit as she leads the all-time list among Indian women with the most runs across all international forms of the game. 

 

