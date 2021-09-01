Moeen Ali Backs Ashwin's Inclusion In 4th Test; Says Jadeja Is His 'favourite Cricketer'

England vice-captain Moeen Ali has backed Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion in the fourth Test, saying "I am sure he will be considered tomorrow". Moeen, while speaking to the press ahead of the fourth Test match at The Oval, said Ravindra Jadeja is one of the best cricketers going around in international cricket at the moment, however, he feels Ashwin will be included in the playing XI for the next game.

"Yeah Ashwin's a little bit maybe but I also feel Jadeja is an amazing cricketer, one of my favourite cricketers in the world and I would always have Jadeja in my team no matter what. And I think, India after winning at Lord's would have gone with four seamers, so I thought Jadeja did a great job as well. he is batting really well I think. I am sure Ashwin has been considered and he will be considered going into tomorrow's match," Moeen said in his virtual press conference.

Since India's starting XI for the first Test was revealed, there have been appeals for Ashwin to be included in the team. When India lost the third Test against the hosts, the clamour for Ashwin's participation in the team became stronger, with both netizens and experts demanding his inclusion. Ashwin last played a Test for India in June, when India locked horns against New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship.

India vs England Test series

The five-match series between India and England is currently poised at 1-1 after the Virat Kohli-led side faced a disastrous loss at Headingley in the third Test. Following a draw in the first match, India was able to take the series lead thanks to some incredible bowling efforts at Lord's. Meanwhile, on Headingley, India lost the match by an innings and 76 runs, providing England the much-needed series equalising win.

