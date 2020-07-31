'I Don’t Believe In Comparisons': Mohammad Azharuddin On Comparing Babar Azam With Kohli

Mohammad Azharuddin has revealed that Babar Azam and Virat Kohli should not be compared with each other as he does not believe in comparisons. Babar has been the top-ranked T20I batsman since 2018 while Kohli has been top-ranked batsman across all formats in the past and is currently the top-ranked ODI batsman. Azam has been compared with Virat Kohli ever since Azam surpassed Kohli to become the fastest batsman to reach 1000 T20I runs in 2018. Babar had an outstanding World Cup 2019 where he had amassed close to 500 runs. He was named Pakistan's T20I skipper last October and was named the ODI skipper in May this year.

While speaking to Cricket Pakistan, the former Indian skipper went on to say that Babar is still young and has a lot of cricket ahead of him. He then mentioned that the Pak limited-overs skipper has the ability to become a top batsman and register his name among the great Pakistani batsmen of the past.

Azhar then added that he does not believe in comparisons and therefore, if a batsman is good, then his batting should be enjoyed and he should be praised rather than comparing him with someone else.

Virat Kohli's successful journey so far

Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen of this generation. He had first burst onto the scene just months after leading India to U-19 World Cup triumph in 2008. He has scored 7223 runs in 85 Tests, 11867 runs in 248 ODIs, and 2794 runs in 82 T20Is. Kohli (43) needs just seven more tons to get past his idol Sachin who has 49 tons in the 50-overs format. The Indian skipper had surpassed the likes of Tendulkar and Caribbean legend Brian Lara to become the only player in the history of the game to score 20,000 runs in international cricket. Virat Kohli had achieved this feat during World Cup 2019.

The batting megastar will next be seen in action during IPL 2020 where he will be leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB will be hoping to win their maiden IPL crown after faltering at the final hurdle in the 2009, 2011, and, 2016 editions respectively. According to various reports, the 13th edition of the cash-rich event will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 8.

As per various reports, the complete fixtures of the tournament will be announced on August 2.

(Image Courtesy: AP)