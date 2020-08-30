Eng Vs Pak: Mohammad Hafeez Becomes Second Pakistani Batsman To Register 2000 T20I Runs

Mohammad Hafeez became the second Pakistani batsman to amass 2000 runs in the shortest format of the game during the ongoing second T20I against England at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. The veteran all-rounder played a great knock to take Pakistan to post a formidable total.

Hafeez gets to 2000 T20I runs

Hafeez achieved this feat when he had played a stellar cameo after the visitors were put in to bat by English skipper Eoin Morgan. Openers Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman added 72 runs for the opening stand before Zaman was dismissed.

Nonetheless, Babar took matters into his own hands as he anchored the Pakistan innings, and just when it looked like he would take his team to a formidable total, the batting sensation was dismissed by leggie Adil Rashid in the 13th over. The captain's knock included seven boundaries at a strike rate of 127.27. Now, the current top-ranked T20I batsman has become the joint-fastest along with Virat Kohli and Australian limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch (in 39 innings) to register 1500 T20I runs.

Post Babar's dismissal, Hafeez made his presence felt and added a 50-run stand with Shoaib Malik for the third-wicket and became the second batsman after Malik (2300) runs to register 2,000 T20I runs for Pakistan. The ex-skipper was only eight runs away from achieving this feat when he had walked out to bat in the ongoing contest.

Meanwhile, the senior cricketer is also the ninth batsman to amass 2,000 runs in the shortest format. Indian skipper and batting megastar tops the list with 2794 runs while his limited-overs Rohit Sharma takes the second spot (2773).

Coming back to the 2nd T20I, the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy winner made a tremendous impact towards the backend of the innings as he scored a 36-ball 69 that included five boundaries and four maximums at a strike rate of 191.67. He was eventually dismissed by Tom Banton on the penultimate ball of the first innings as the 2009 T20 World Cup winners posted 195/4 in their 20 overs.

