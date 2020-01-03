Mohammad Irfan Takes His Eyes Off The Ball For A Moment, Has An Agonizing Experience

Mohammad Irfan seems to be going through a bad phase as of now. Irfan, who had made a comeback to international cricket during the T20I series against Australia Down Under ended up giving away 26 runs in one over. Pakistan had a forgettable tour as they went on to lose both the T20Is as well as the Test series that followed and suffered a complete whitewash. Meanwhile, the year 2019 also ended on an agonizing note for the pacer. This time, tragedy struck while he was playing franchise cricket.

Mohammad Irfan gets hit by Andre Russell

This had happened during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match between Rajshahi Royals and Dhaka Platoon at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday. The veteran pacer was preparing to bowl as he looked to mark his run-up. At that time, his team-mate Andre Russell tossed the ball towards him before he began his run-up.

However, the tall speedster never saw it coming and by the time he reacted, it was too late as the ball hit him on his head. He was down for a moment, but luckily nothing untoward happened as he was able to complete his quota of four overs. The video of this bizarre moment was posted on social media. Take a look:

Hey Siri, can you sum up #BBPL in one video clip...? pic.twitter.com/TGzpmQMlM2 — Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) December 30, 2019

Mohammad Irfan did not have a great game either as he gave away 29 runs in his four overs without any success at an economy rate of 7.25.

Dhaka Platoon outclass Rajshahi Royals

Dhaka Platoon were restricted to 174/5 in their 20 overs after Rajshahi Royals had won the toss and elected to bowl first. Dashing opening batsman Tamim Iqbal and big-hitter Asif Ali scored quickfire half-centuries. Tamim scored a 52-ball 68 while Ali scored a 28-ball 55.

In reply, the Royals were skittled out for just 100 in the 17th over. Atif Hossain was the top-scorer with a 23-ball 31 as Platoon registered a 74-run win.

