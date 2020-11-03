Mohammad Kaif Calls Ajinkya Rahane 'ultimate Role Model' After Delhi Defeat Bangalore

Delhi's assistant coach Mohammad Kaif heaped praise on Ajinkya Rahane, calling him the 'ultimate role model' for every youngster after he successfully anchored Delhi's run chase against Bangalore during their Dream11 IPL 2020 league match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Rahane came out to bat at number three after Delhi had lost the wicket of youngster Prithvi Shaw in the second over. He then took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners and went on to score a match-winning 46-ball 60 at a strike rate of 130.43 including five boundaries and a maximum. The Team India Test specialist was involved in an 88-run stand with in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Just when it appeared like Rahane would single-handedly take his team past the finish line, a needless reverse sweep ended his stay in the middle.

'Ultimate role model': Mohammad Kaif

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kaif wrote that if one fails to prepare then they are preparing to fail. Describing Rahane's brilliant knock, the former Indian middle-order batsman mentioned that the Mumbai cricketer lives by this dictum and is the ultimate role model for every youngster with his single-minded approach.

Furthermore, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst also added that the number three batsman's role in winning the most crucial game for Delhi proves why hard work never goes out of fashion.

Read Kaif's tweet here:

If you fail to prepare you are preparing to fail. @ajinkyarahane88 lives by this dictum and is the ultimate role model for every youngster with his single-minded approach. His role in winning the most crucial game for @DelhiCapitals proves why hard work never goes out of fashion pic.twitter.com/xxwkmFvdGM — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 3, 2020

Delhi to face title-holders Mumbai in Qualifier 1

Bangalore were restricted to 152/7 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat by Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer. In reply, Delhi got the job done by 6 wickets and an over to spare.

Shreyas Iyer & Co. will now face the title-holders Mumbai in Qualifier 1 on Thursday while Bangalore will face either Kolkata or Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Friday.

The winner of that contest will be through to the final that will be played next Tuesday in Dubai while the loser gets a second chance to make amends as they will be facing the winner of Friday's Eliminator in Qualifier 2 that will be played on Sunday.

