Mohammad Kaif Claims He And L Balaji Could Have Passed The Yo-Yo Test In Their Time

Laxmipathy Balaji was one of the finest pacers to have represented India at the highest level even though he could not attain success after some time. With the emergence of bowlers like RP Singh, S Sreesanth, Munaf Patel, etc. from 2005 onwards, he could not succeed his cementing his place in the national side. However, Balaji's former Indian team-mate Mohammad Kaif says that the veteran bowler would have been able to make a successful comeback had the 'Yo-Yo' test been made available.

'Could have fulfilled that criteria': Mohammad Kaif

During his recent live Helo Session, Kaif went on to say that fitness is very important for cricketers and if the Yo-Yo test was available during their playing days, then L Balaji and himself could have fulfilled that criteria. He also mentioned that even veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was good enough to pass that test as well. However, the former middle-order batsman also added he did not reckon that the other players could have passed the Yo-Yo test.

Balaji has gone on to play for India in eight Tests and 30 ODIs. He had last donned the Indian jersey in the 2012 ICC World T20. The Tamil Nadu cricketer has also had a successful IPL career where he has represented various teams like Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, etc. The veteran pacer is the bowling coach of CSK.

What is the Yo-Yo test?

According to the reports of ESPN Cricinfo, a player starts at speed level 5, which consists of one shuttle. The next speed level, which is 9, also consists of one shuttle. Speed level 11, the next step up, has two shuttles, while level 12 has three and level 13 four. There are eight shuttles per level from 14 upwards. Level 23 is the highest speed level in a yo-yo test, but no one has come close to getting there yet. Each shuttle covers a distance of 40 metres, and the accumulated distance is an aggregate of distance covered at every speed level.

