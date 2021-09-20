Mohammad Kaif Lauds Virat Kohli's 'brave Decision', Says 'Not Many Can Give Up Power'

While several former cricketers questioned the timing of Virat Kohli stepping down as RCB captain, Mohammad Kaif was all praise for him. The questioning arose as Kohli announced his decision just a day before RCB's first match against KKR. The KKR vs RCB match is scheduled to begin live at 7:30 PM IST on September 20.

On hearing that Kohli would step down as RCB captain, Kaif praised him by stating that one does not require the captain's armband to be a leader. Although the RCB skipper is one of the most successful batsmen in the history of cricket, he has failed to lead his side to win even one IPL trophy. Kohli has competed in all 13 editions of the IPL and was the captain for eight of them.

Mohammad Kaif lauds Virat Kohli for stepping down as RCB captain

Mohammed Kaif took to his Twitter account to laud Virat Kohli for taking such a bold decision as he does not believe that 'many have it in them to give up power.' The former Indian batsman added that one does not always 'need a captain's band to be a leader.' Kaif believes that Kohli will always have several fans and that he will inspire the younger generations for many years.

A brave decision by Kohli, not many have it in them to give up power. You don't always need a captain's band to be a leader. Kohli the batsman will always have fans, followers and he will inspire generations to come. @imVkohli — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 20, 2021

Gambhir questioned Virat Kohli's timing of stepping down

While Mohammad Kaif praised Virat Kohli for his decision, several others questioned his timing, a list that also included Gautam Gambhir. While speaking on Star Sports Network about Kohli's sudden decision, Gambhir said, "Why would you put that extra pressure? You don't want to win for a person. You want to win for the franchise." The former Indian opener seemed to suggest that the younger players may feel more pressurized because of the uncertainty that arises with such a situation.

IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB match details

Date: September 20

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Location: Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi