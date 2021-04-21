Mohammad Kaif Offends RCB, DC Fans After Publicly Naming MI 'Best Team Of The IPL'

Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets in Match 13 of IPL 2021 on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Courtesy of the commanding win, Delhi managed to climb to the second spot in the IPL 2021 points table with three wins in four games and six points to their name. Notably, the Delhi-based franchise had lost all four clashes against Rohit Sharma's men during the IPL 2020 (twice during the league phase, as well as, Qualifier 1 and Final), which is why the win was all the more special.

Mohammad Kaif lauds Delhi Capitals for beating best team in IPL

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif was pleased with his team's effort. On Wednesday, Kaif took to Twitter and lauded Delhi Capitals for beating Mumbai Indians against all odds. Kaif wrote that despite playing their first game in Chennai, having had no practice sessions, losing the toss, having no idea about the surface, Delhi managed to beat the best team in the IPL (Mumbai Indians).

First game in Chennai, not even a practice session, lost the toss, on a surface the opponents knew better.... Yet, beat the best team in IPL. Bahut khoob @DelhiCapitals ðŸ’ªðŸ¼ #MIvsDC — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 21, 2021

As soon as Kaif posted the tweet, fans flooded it with responses galore. Several reactions poured in as RCB and DC fans were unhappy with Kaif calling Mumbai the best team in the IPL. Here's how fans reacted to Mohammad Kaif's tweet.

Well Played !! But the best team currently in this IPL is @RCBTweets Looking forward to that match. ðŸ’ª ðŸ˜Š — Abhinav Saurabh (@Abhinav_Saurabh) April 21, 2021

Best teamðŸ¤”ðŸ¤”mi i dont think so — Shubham AgarwalSidheart (@shubhagarwal07) April 21, 2021

Why you are praising your opponent too much.. Really funny — NAMEER (@nameerontwitte5) April 21, 2021

So gaye the kya Sir aaj Uthe ho? — Kartikey (@singhkartikey07) April 21, 2021

DC vs MI scorecard

Mumbai Indians saw the best Rohit Sharma IPL 2021 start where he scored 44 runs from 30 balls, giving them a strong foundation. However, the lower batting order, other than Jayant Yadav all went out for a single-digit score. It was Amit Mishra’s impact on the DC vs MI scorecard where the Delhi spinner took 4 crucial wickets of dangerous batsmen like Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard.

Mishra was also able to send Ishan Kishan back to the dugout after he seemed comfortable with the pitch and ready to fire. The Rohit Sharma injury also kept him away from most part of the match. Amit Mishra was awarded the Player of the Match with Shimron Hetmeyer playing a sensible innings to finish the match for DC.

IPL 2021 schedule: RCB to take on RR on Thursday

Meanwhile, according to the IPL 2021 schedule, the RCB team 2021 will take on the Rajasthan Royals team 2021 in Match 16 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The RCB vs RR live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). The RCB team 2021 have been in sensational form in the competition, having won all three games they have played and are placed at the top of the IPL 2021 points table.

They are also the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far. Virat Kohli's men will look to continue with the winning momentum. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals, who lost their last game against Chennai Super Kings, will look to bounce back and secure a win by beating RCB.

RCB vs RR live streaming details

For the RCB vs RR live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Thursday, April 22. For RCB vs RR live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The RCB vs RR live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

SOURCE: MOHAMMAD KAIF INSTAGRAM