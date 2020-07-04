Mohammad Saifuddin Throws Open A Challenge For Senior Shakib Al Hasan; Details Here

Mohammad Saifuddin has challenged his senior Bangladeshi team-mate and star-studded all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan to score 22 runs off his two overs. Both were a part of the Bangladesh squad for World Cup 2019. Al Hasan had a dream tournament where he had scored close to 600 runs and finished with 15 scalps. However, his efforts could help the three-time Asia Cup finalists in confirming a semi-final berth after they had lost their must-win match against India and final group match against Pakistan respectively.

Saifuddin challenges Shakib

The young pacer had issued an open challenge to the southpaw on his Facebook post and according to the speedster, the veteran cricketer has also accepted his challenge.

“Today I threw a challenge towards Shakib Bhai. I will bowl two overs and Shakib Bhai needs to at least score 22 runs. Interestingly, Shakib Bhai has already accepted my challenge".

“Even though Shakib Bhai has more followers than me, I am still seeking prayers for me. I will celebrate the return of Shakib Bhai in a few days after cricket returns following the coronavirus halt,” Saifuddin further added.

Meanwhile, all the cricketing events have either been postponed or canceled since the month of March due to the global pandemic. Bangladesh's home bilateral series against Australia and away limited-overs series against Sri Lanka respectively have been called off due to coronavirus fear.

Shakib had attained stardom when he was a part of Kolkata Knight Riders from the 2011 to the 2017 editions of the IPL where he was an integral part of their two title wins in 2012 and 2014 respectively under Gautam Gambhir.

After he was released by KKR in 2018, he had represented the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the next two editions of the cash-rich league. He might have been retained by the 2016 winners had he not been handed a two-year ban from all forms of cricket by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not adhering to the regulations of the governing body of world cricket's anti-corruption unit.

Even though the stylish number three batsman was not involved in any spot-fixing scandal, he did not report the same to the ICC. He would complete his ban in October 2021 i.e. supposedly during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 that is scheduled to be held in India.

(Image Courtesy: AP)