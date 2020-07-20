Mohammad Shami Teaches KXIP's WI Import Nicholas Pooran 'pure Hindi'; Watch Video

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has played a massive role in players from different parts of the world having an affinity with each other. There is a lot of banter involved when these players get together to play in the IPL. The cash-rich league has heavily contributed to building camaraderie between Indian and overseas cricketers.

Time and again fans have witnessed hilarious incidents where Indian cricketers are seen giving Hindi lessons to foreign players. A video of one such incident has recently gone viral on social media. In the video, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) pacer Mohammad Shami can be seen teaching gloveman Nicholas Pooran some Hindi.

On Wednesday, KXIP took to Twitter where they shared the video featuring Mohammad Shami and Nicholas Pooran. In the video, Mohammad Shami says “Aap kahan jaa rahe ho,” (Where are you going) and Pooran tries to repeat the same. Pooran fumbles in the initial attempts but the West Indian cricketer does not give up. After a couple of failed attempts, Pooran finally gets it right. The video is an absolute delight for cricketing fans which will surely leave make them laugh.

Both Mohammad Shami and Nicholas Pooran were set to represent KXIP in IPL 2020 under the newly appointed captain, KL Rahul. But, the mega league was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, recently, there have been reports stating that IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE, which will commence in late September.

The BCCI is trying their best to stage IPL 2020 and the decision majorly depends on ICC's call to postpone the T20 World Cup. KXIP, who had finished sixth in the IPL 2019, will hope for a better performance this time around. Nicholas Pooran and Mohammed Shami will be two vital cogs in determining how far the KXIP would go in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Mohammad Shami unbothered by ICC's proposal to ban the usage of saliva

Recently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) proposed a ban on usage of saliva due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has not pleased fast bowlers. ICC's proposal hasn't gone down well with the likes of Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith as well as India pace, spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. However, Mohammad Shami is not really bothered by the proposal.

Mohammad Shami has stated that he can still get reverse swing going even after the proposed ban of the use of saliva if the shine of the ball is maintained properly. In an Instagram chat, Mohammad Shami said that there will be difficulties as bowlers have been accustomed to using saliva since childhood. He added that if you are a fast bowler, instinctively you apply saliva to shine the ball. However, he said that if you can maintain the shine of the dry ball, it will definitely reverse.

The KXIP speedster also spoke on ICC Cricket Committee's recommendation to use sweat instead of saliva in order to shine the ball. He said that it won't help as sweat and saliva work differently. He added that he has never tried bowling without saliva. But now because of coronavirus pandemic, it’s very important to stop using saliva.

