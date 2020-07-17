Mohammad Shami's Daughter Turns 5, Suresh Raina Leads Birthday Wishes On Instagram

India pacer Mohammad Shami is one of the leading pacers in the world across all three formats. Mohammad Shami's on-field performances have received lots of plaudits from the fans and cricketing fraternity. Mohammad Shami’s toe-crushing yorkers and sharp bouncers have the potential to give a chilling experience to any opposition batsman.

Mohammad Shami daughter turns 5, Suresh Raina leads the wishes

The right-arm bowler had a sensational 2019 where he even claimed a World Cup hat-trick and became only the second Indian to after Chetan Sharma in 1987 to achieve the feat. Mohammad Shami is also renowned for his ability to reverse-swing the ball. The right-arm pacer is currently spending time at his home as cricketing action in the country has come to a halt due to COVID-19.

Mohammad Shami has been quite active on social media during the lockdown period. On Friday, the KXIP pacer took to Instagram and shared a photo of his daughter, Aairah as she celebrates her fifth birthday. Mohammad Shami's bond with his daughter has always been strong despite the fast bowler having divorced his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan that turned into a public slander in the last few years. In fact, Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli once credited Mohammad Shami to have played excellently for India in a Test match in Kolkata despite having to attend to his daughter in hospital the moment the day's play ended.

As soon as the KXIP star posted the photo, his fans started pouring in wishes for Aairah Shami. Besides fans, Mohammad Shami's India teammate Suresh Raina also made a wish on her birthday. Let's take a look at the Mohammad Shami daughter birthday wish from Suresh Raina.

Mohammad Shami was supposed to play for KXIP in the IPL 2020. However, the cash-rich league was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, there is a cloud of uncertainty looming over the fate of IPL 2020. But the BCCI is trying to target the October-November window to stage IPL 2020 if T20 World Cup is called off.

IMAGE COURTESY: MOHAMMAD SHAMI INSTAGRAM