Mohammad Shami's Fiery Spell Impresses Netizens As The Pacer Rattles Delhi's Top-order

As Punjab set out to face Delhi in their opening clash of the IPL 2020, Mohammad Shami came down all guns blazing as he rattled Delhi's top-order. Shami first got the wicket of young gun Prithvi Shaw with the help Chris Jordan's perfect catch. The Indian speedster then picked the wicket of West Indies' slogger Shimron Hetmyer. Moving on, just as the Delhi side got going, Shami bagged the prestigious wicket of skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Shami ended his quota with 3 wickets while giving only 15 runs. Here's how netizens reacted to Shami's fiery spell:

Winning the toss, KL Rahul chose to field first and swung into action soon as he ran out Shikhar Dhawan in the very first over. Punjab has been on top of their game giving Delhi no scope to capitalize. Delhi are 90 for the loss of five wickets after 14.3 overs.

Punjab take on Delhi in second match

Punjab face Delhi in the second match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 that is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Both teams will be hoping to add the first two points in this Northern derby this Sunday evening. Delhi will be led by the young and elegant Shreyas Iyer for the second straight season while KL Rahul has been appointed as Punjab's new skipper.

The Karnataka cricketer will be succeeding veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who had led the side in the previous two seasons. Ashwin specialist was released in last year's auctions after the 2014 finalists failed to reach the playoffs in the 2018 and 2019 editions and now he will be looking to prove a point or two when he wears the Delhi jersey this year.