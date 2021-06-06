Mohammed Azharuddin Makes Fans Nostalgic By Posting Scooter Pics From Early-career Days

Team India's former skipper Mohammed Azharuddin during his time was considered as one of the most successful captains and one of the most technically sound batsmen, but then suffered a fall from grace over the most serious match-fixing scandal to hit the sport, in the year 2000. While quite a lot of time has passed since he ended his career, Mohammed Azharuddin is now the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President. Apart from his cricketing exploits, Azharuddin is quite frequent on social media and keeps on sharing some of his fond memories. Now, Mohammed Azharuddin on Sunday shared another set of his 'Fond Memory' on his Twitter handle and outlined how it helped him during his early cricketing days.

Mohammed Azharuddin's Scooter Post Takes His Fans Down The Memory Lane

Mohammed Azharuddin on Sunday shared a series of photos of his old scooter which helped him during his cricketing days. The 58-year-old Team India's former skipper revealed that he got the scooter as an acknowledgment of his talent and it helped him a lot as it was a great luxury as compared to walking or cycling for miles to reach the practice stadium. Mohammed Azharuddin shared the pictures on his Twitter handle and wrote:

Fond memories of my early career days when I got this scooter as an acknowledgment of my talent. It was a great luxury as compared to walking or on some lucky days cycling for miles to reach the practise stadium in the wee hours. pic.twitter.com/GNH9wYlGlr — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) June 4, 2021

Following this netizens also started to remember their old days when they used to drive scooters.

Mohammed Azharuddin career

Mohammed Azharuddin played 99 Tests for India and scored 6215 runs at an average of 45.04 in the longer format of the game. In the ODIs, Mohammad Azharuddin featured in 334 ODI matches and scored 9378 runs at an average of 36.92. In his debut Test at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata, Mohammed Azharuddin scored a scintillating 110 against England. Again in his second Test, the stylish Hyderabadi batsman scored 105 runs. In his third Test, Mohammed Azharuddin scored yet another three-figure score in Kanpur. On 1st February 1985, Azharuddin completed his third consecutive Test century and since then, no batsman except Mohammad Azharuddin has scored three consecutive centuries in his first three Tests.

