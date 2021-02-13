Mohammed Rizwan Offers Prayers During Drinks Break Of Second Pakistan-South Africa T20I

Notching up yet another half-century, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan yet again led Pakistan's attack in the second T20 against South Africa at home on Saturday. The 28-year-old notched up a brilliant half-century in a pressure situation as wickets kept falling from the other end. However, an interesting moment during the match was when Rizwan was seen offering prayers during the drinks break on Saturday.

Amidst his knock, Rizwan was seen standing aloof as he offered prayers between the drinks break with his gloves and guards off. The batsman then continued his innings before falling to Dwaine Pretorius when he was at 51. However, a gritty half-century from the wicketkeeper and late flourish from Faheem Ashraf helped Pakistan put up a fighting total of 144 on the board.

Mohammad Rizwan has been in red-hot form in the recent past. In his last three T20s, the wicketkeeper-batsman has brought up consecutive half-centuries with his maiden century coming in the previous game against South Africa which also helped Pakistan clinch the match. Rizwan's last 10 scores for Pakistan across formats are 51, 104*, 18, 115*, 33, 61, 10, 71, 60 and 89. Pakistan have tapped into a rich vein of form just as they play their first home series against South Africa since 2007. Having already won the Test series 2-nil, the hosts have given themselves an envious 1-0 head start in the 3-match T20I series as well.

M.Rizwan offering Namaz during the drinks break. pic.twitter.com/CPTLm6wNzg — Aqeel (@AqeelViews) February 13, 2021

Mohmmad Rizwan Offers magrib prayer

During Drinks break ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2d1lL2m2R8 — Jaan_🍁 (@DarIrfanAh) February 13, 2021

Rizwan's form ignites debate in Pak

His tremendous form has also ignited a fierce debate in Pakistan with veteran Mohammad Hafeez and former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed locking horns over the prized tag of 'number 1 wicketkeeper-batsman' in Pakistan. It all began when veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez praised Rizwan on Thursday for his century and asked how long he needs to prove that he is Pakistan's number 1 wicketkeeper/batsman in all formats.

The congratulatory tweet did not go down well with former skipper and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed who has found it difficult to manage his place in the playing XI for a while now. In a series of tweets on Friday early morning, Sarfaraz responded to Hafeez saying that whoever has played for Pakistan from Imtiaz Ahmed, Wasim Bari, Tasleem Arif to Saleem Yousuf and from Moin Khan, Rashid Latif to Kamran Akmal and even Rizwan right now "has always been number ONE for the country and have been respected accordingly." Sarfaraz, however, did not include his name in the list.

Sarfaraz Ahmed noted that everyone is behind Rizwan and wished he plays many more amazing innings for Pakistan. "Aur ayende bhee jisko bhee chance milega wo Pakistan ke liye number ONE hee huga. (And whoever is given a chance to play would be no 1 for Pakistan)." He also asked Hafeez to not create divisions. "We expect nothing but positiveness coming from an international player who has played so many games for Pakistan."

