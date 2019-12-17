Mohammed Shami's Daughter Stars In New TikTok Video, Fans Go Berserk

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is known for his explosive bowling on the field. Time and again, he keeps his fans updated with sweet posts of his daughter. Shami, who is currently playing in India vs West Indies ODI series, took to Instagram on Tuesday to post an adorable video of her daughter lip-syncing to a popular song 'Log kehte hai pagal'. He captioned the video "Love you so much beta God bless you #India #tiktok #dance"

Mohammed Shami's Instagram post

Shami's fans went gaga over this post and praised it tremendously. Some fans appreciated how cute Mohammed Shami's daughter is while others called the cricketer doting father. It seems that Shami continues to enjoy tremendous popularity despite his divorce last year. Let's have a look at a few comments.

In the video, the father-daughter duo appeared to be at an apparel store, when Shami's daughter began dancing. She is also trying to add expressions and seemingly choreographing her own dance steps. Fans of the cricketer were extremely delighted to see the video and heaped positive comments. One user commented that she could be the next Bollywood star, while another user was thankful to him for choosing a Bhojpuri song. Many other users called the dance 'very cute'. Shami's colleague Khaleel Ahmed commented that he should learn some dancing from his daughter.

Shami's recent performances have been amazing and he has been the spearhead of India's bowling in the home Test season. He bowled well in the recently concluded T20I series against West Indies. The right-arm pacer will look to establish himself in the T20I squad ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

