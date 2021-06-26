Mohinder Amarnath Calls Virat Kohli 'once In A Generation' Player Despite WTC Final Loss

The 1983 World Cup winner Mohinder Amarnath has backed Virat Kohli to continue as captain despite Team India's eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in the recently-concluded ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton.

At the same time, Mohinder Amarnath has also mentioned that he sees both West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards, and, two-time World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting in Kohli.

Mohinder Amarnath backs Virat Kohli

"Virat Kohli is a great player and a very good captain also. We shouldn't be emotional; we have many expectations and when our expectations don't get fulfilled, we start looking for something on which we can put the blame," said Mohinder Amarnath while speaking to ANI.

"Definitely he (Virat) is doing a fantastic job and a player like him comes once in a generation. Cricket will keep on moving forward and when there are so many facilities and you play for a whole year obviously your self-confidence increases. In Virat Kohli, I see both Viv Richards and Ricky Ponting so you can imagine how good a batsman Virat is. And with experience, his performances are improving and it's important for him to continue as captain", he added.

Virat Kohli's performances in WTC Final

Virat Kohli was set in the first innings as he remained unbeaten on 44 after the end of Day 2. However, he failed to add any runs to his overnight score and was trapped plumb in front of the wicket by Kyle Jamieson on the morning of Day 3.

Virat never got going in the second innings and was once again dismissed by Jamieson for a paltry 13 in the all-important first session of the final day's play. He decided to defend a delivery that was bowled outside off-stump, but it took the outside edge of his bat and went straight into the gloves of BJ Watling who made no mistake behind the stumps.

His team might have suffered a humiliating defeat in the WTC final, but now Virat Kohli & Co. would be hoping to bring their A-game in the upcoming five-match Test series against England starting August 4. The batting megastar had a dream English summer last year where he had scored 593 runs in 10 innings.

Kohli would not only be hoping to replicate the performance of 2018 but also be hoping to help Team India register a Test series win on English soil for the first time since the 2007/08 season.

