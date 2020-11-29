Moises Henriques Deprives Virat Kohli Of His 44th ODI Century With A Stunning Catch

Moises Henriques pulled off a stunning catch to end Indian skipper Virat Kohli's stay in the middle and thereby opened up the floodgates for Australia to make a comeback in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. Earlier, Steve Smith had taken an unbelievable catch at short mid-wicket off Henriques' but on this occasion, the all-rounder decided to make his fielding skills matter.

Henriques takes a stunner as Kohli falls

This happened in the 35th over of India's run chase that was bowled by the frontline pacer Josh Hazlewood. On the penultimate ball of the over, the tall pacer had bowled a shortish delivery in the line of middle stump as the Indian captain decided to play a powerful pull shot. However, it was a miscued pull that did not have any timing in it and at one point it seemed that the ball would bounce and just clear the mid-wicket fielder. But, Moises Henriques dived to his left to pull off a stunner and made a difficult catch look really easy as the Aussies, as well as the home fans, started celebrating in delight as it was the prized wicket of Virat Kohli.

India needed Kohli to be there right till the end to see them through in this mammoth run chase but Moises Henriques did not let that happen and deprived the batting megastar of what would have been his 44th ODI century. He walked back to the pavilion for an 87-ball 89 at a strike rate of 102.30 including seven boundaries and a couple of maximums.

Smith makes his bat do the talking once again

Earlier, the 2015 World Cup winner had scored an outstanding ton after the hosts had elected to bat first after winning the toss. Smith once again punished the Indian bowlers for erring in line & length as he brought up his 11th ODI hundred and a second consecutive century in this One Day series. Steve scored a 64-ball 104 at a strike rate of 162.50 that included 14 boundaries and a couple of maximums as the five-time world champions posted a mammoth total of 389/4 in their 50 overs.



Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.