Former English Spinner Monty Panesar Believes That MS Dhoni Can Play The 2023 World Cup

Monty Panesar believes that Mahendra Singh Dhoni could play till the 2023 World Cup that is scheduled to be held in India. The last time an ODI World Cup was held in India in 2011, the Men In Blue won their second trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Meanwhile, India also became the first team to win the coveted trophy on home soil.

'He could play till 2023 World Cup': Monty Panesar

During a recent interview with a news channel, Panesar went on to say that had he been Dhoni, then he would not retire and instead, just play in the IPL for the next four years and think of playing the next World Cup should he keep playing domestic cricket. The former English spinner also mentioned that the legendary stumper could even play in the 2023 World Cup and in fact, could be playing in the 2023 quadrennial event because in sports, things change very quickly.

It so happened that #DhoniRetires was the top trend India on Wednesday due to which many people reckoned that MS Dhoni might have hung up his boots. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since Team India's World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand in Manchester last year.

Reacting to this, the veteran spinner went on to say that the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper has to take a call on hanging up his boots. Panesar also wondered what will be the impact on the cricket world if he is to retire? Furthermore, he added that people would then tune into IPL to watch Dhoni play because they cannot see him anywhere else.

At the same time, the former cricketer also added that Dhoni's presence would be a big attraction in the IPL as the showpiece event cannot afford to lose the CSK skipper.

'One of the best cricketers we have had': Monty Panesar

During the same interaction, Panesar went on to say that MS Dhoni is the most successful captain Indian captain, unbelievable white-ball cricketer, an excellent wicketkeeper, and among the top 5 captains. He then mentioned that the veteran stumper is one of the best cricketers one will ever come across. The former spinner further added that if football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo retires tomorrow, football would lose a lot of fan following. Similarly, it will be of the same magnitude once the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper hangs up his boots because that is the kind of fan following he has got.

