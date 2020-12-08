MRA Vs FBA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup Match Preview

Minister Group Rajshahi will face Fortune Barishal in the Match 15 of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Tuesday, December 8. The match will be played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our MRA vs FBA match prediction, probable MRA vs FBA playing 11 and MRA vs FBA Dream11 team.

MRA vs FBA live: MRA vs FBA Dream11 prediction and preview

This match is crucial for both teams as they are currently at the bottom of the points table. In the five-team contest, MRA are ahead of FBA on points table thanks to a better net run rate and would look to extend the lead by winning this encounter. The last time when these teams clashed each other it was Rajshahi that defeated Barishal by 5 wickets. MRA will look to do the double over FBA who will be eyeing to even the scores and come equally on points with MRA.

MRA vs FBA Dream11 prediction: Probable playing 11s for MRA vs FBA Dream11 team

MRA vs FBA Dream11 prediction: MRA squad for MRA vs FBA Dream11 team

Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Anisul Islam Emon, Rony Talukdar, Mahedi Hasan, Fazle Mahmud, Nurul Hasan (WK), Jaker Ali, Mohammad Saifuddin, Farhad Reza, Arafat Sunny, Mukidul Islam, Mohammad Ashraful, Raqibul Hasan, Sunzamul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Rejaur Rahman Raja

MRA vs FBA Dream11 prediction: FBA squad for MRA vs FBA Dream11 team

Tamim Iqbal (C), Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur (WK), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Kamrul Islam, Abu Sayeem, Sumon Khan, Aminul Islam, Saif Hassan, Abu Jayed, Suhrawadi Shuvo

MRA vs FBA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for MRA vs FBA playing 11

Tamim Iqbal

Nazmul Hossain Shanto

Mahedi Hasan

Kamrul Islam Rabbi

MRA vs FBA match prediction: MRA vs FBA Dream11 team

MRA vs FBA live: MRA vs FBA Dream11 prediction

As per our MRA vs FBA Dream11 prediction, MRA will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MRA vs FBA Dream11 prediction, top picks and MRA vs FBA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MRA vs FBA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

