MS Dhoni And Rashid Khan To Play Together In IPL? That's What The Spinner Hopes For

The teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) are about to go through some major changes in their playing squad due to the upcoming mega auction for the 2022 season. A few players have already started contemplating and putting forward their desirable captaincy picks under whom they want to play the IPL. Recently, prominent Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has put forward his desire to play under the captaincy of MS Dhoni who is arguably one of the most successful captains in cricket.

Rashid Khan wishes to play under the captaincy MS Dhoni

While speaking on the YouTube show “Cricast”, Rashid Khan said that he has a dream to play under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. Rashid Khan stated that the experience that a player gets by playing with the team with MS as a captain is very important. He also was of the opinion that the role of a wicketkeeper is very important for a bowler and according to him, there is no one better than MS as a wicketkeeper to explain things to a bowler.

MS Dhoni's importance as a wicketkeeper

Rashid Khan also recollected that his discussions with MS Dhoni every time after their matches have been helpful. He also recollected MS Dhoni’s advice that asked him to be careful while fielding since Rashid Khan slides and throws the ball when it is not necessary. MS Dhoni told him that there is only one Rashid Khan and people want to see him more while advising him to be careful while fielding and not be too aggressive which might get him injured in the field.

NEWS 🚨 : BCCI to conduct remaining matches of VIVO IPL in UAE.



More details here - https://t.co/r7TSIKLUdM #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/q3hKsw0lkb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2021

Rashid Khan has been a part of various cricketing leagues throughout the world while playing under different captains. However, he still has the dream to play under the captaincy of MS Dhoni due to his vast experience and ability to guide the players. Rashid Khan became a prominent spin bowler after his addition to the Sunriser Hyderabad team after which he became one of the most valuable players in the SRH squad.

Rashid Khan IPL stats

As per the Rashid Khan IPL stats, the spin bowler has played 69 IPL matches while taking 85 wickets. He has also proved to be a considerable batsman and has maintained a strike rate of 147.16 while scoring 156 runs in the IPL. In the first half of the IPL 2021 season, he played a total of 7 matches while taking 10 wickets.

MS Dhoni IPL stats

MS Dhoni has been with the Chennai Super Kings since the start of the Indian Premier League. Under his captaincy, the Chennai Super Kings have lifted the IPL trophy a total of 3 times (2010, 2011, 2018). Captain Cool has played 211 matches while scoring 4669 runs. MS has maintained an average of 40.2 while having the best score of 84 not out in the IPL. The CSK team is currently in the 2nd position of the IPL 2021 points table.

Image Source: AP