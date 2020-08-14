MS Dhoni Back In Action As CSK Depart For Training Camp At Chepauk Ahead Of IPL 2020

It has been reported that the Chennai Super Kings will be holding a training camp at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai either on August 15 or 16 as the players look to get into the groove and rediscover their rhythm before departing to the UAE for IPL 2020 that will be played from September 19 to November 10.

Meanwhile, veteran middle-order batsman Suresh Raina has come forward and posted an image of a few CSK players taking a flight to Chennai for the training camp. However, it was the presence of the legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni that caught everyone's attention. MS Dhoni will be returning to competitive cricket for the first time after nearly 14 months as he is all set to lead the three-time winners in the 13th edition of the cash-rich event. MS has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since Team India's heartbreaking World Cup 2019 loss at the hands of New Zealand on July 10, 2019. He was also excluded from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s Central Contract List for the 2020-21 season.

Apart from Mahi, the other members of the 'Yellow Army' included pacer Deepak Chahar, leg-spinner Karn Sharma, and, veteran spinner, Piyush Chawla. Take a look.

As per reports, the CSK players will be departing to the Gulf on August 21.

IPL 2020

Four-time winners Mumbai Indians will be defending their title this time around. Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali. This will be the third time that the IPL will be held outside India (after 2009, and 2014 editions) and at the same time, it will also be the second occasion after 2009 where all the IPL matches will be played abroad.

The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had edged past the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller. The first half of the 2014 edition was held in the UAE due to the General Elections while the second half of that tournament was played in India.

