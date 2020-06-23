MS Dhoni Becomes First Captain To Win All ICC Trophies On June 23, 2013; Watch Video

India faced England in the final of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy on June 23, 2013 in front of a capacity Birmingham crowd. The thrilling affair ended with the ‘Men in Blue’ securing a five-run win and lifting their second Champions Trophy title, having previously shared the honours with Sri Lanka in 2002. To commemorate the 7th anniversary of India’s 2013 ICC Champions Trophy triumph, here is a look at some of the highlights of the tight, hard-fought Birmingham tussle.

Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja headline acts for India in 2013 Champions Trophy final

India batted first after constant rain at the venue reduced the match to a 20-overs affair. After being reduced to 66-5 in 13 overs, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja staged a rescue effort and took India to a respectable total of 129-7. England’s innings began on an equally unsteady note but a 64-run partnership between Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara put hosts on course to overhaul India’s total. However, some sharp leadership skills by MS Dhoni set off four wickets in a space of seven balls which stemmed England’s run flow. Ravichandran Ashwin bowled an excellent last over, thus allowing India to get away with a five-run win.

MS Dhoni and co. lift ICC Champions Trophy 2013, watch video

#OnThisDay in 2013, India won the ICC Champions Trophy! Watch the top moments of their triumph in the final against England! #CT13 pic.twitter.com/cTxIU5oqv8 — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2017

(VIDEO CREDIT: Anshuman Tripathi/YouTube)

