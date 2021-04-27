MS Dhoni Comfortably Beats Virat Kohli In Major Off-the-field Aspect During IPL 2021 Too

The Chennai Super Kings defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 19 of the Indian Premier League by 69 runs. This win saw CSK register their 4th consecutive win in the IPL which put them at the top of the IPL 2021 points table. Before this win, the RCB were reigning at the top of the points table. On the field aside, MS Dhoni also managed to beat Virat Kohli in another aspect off the field.

MS Dhoni becomes the most recalled brand ambassador in India

According to a report by the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB), MS Dhoni and Ranveer Singh were the most recalled brand ambassadors for the IPL 2021. Dhoni’s association with Dream11 was one of the reasons for the fans to recall his association with IPL 2020 as Dream11 proved to be the most recalled brand. According to the report, MS Dhoni’s spontaneous recall was unusually high at 82%. MS Dhoni’s association with Dream11 was also very constant at 79% from the last edition followed by a 9% association with IPL or Star sports

However, Virat Kohli’s ranking dropped in the list with his association with the MRF Tyres contributing majorly to the score. Remarkably, the Rahul Dravid CRED ad, which went viral, made people spontaneously recall the cricketer courtesy his association with CRED. The Rahul Dravid CRED ad saw him getting angry beyond measure after he was stuck in traffic. The advertisement with Rahul Dravid was so popular that only 2% of people could recall the association of CRED with Jackie Shroff and Kumar Sanu.

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai ðŸ¤¯ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

MS Dhoni net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth is estimated to be around INR 760 crore. His net worth figure comprises his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. MS Dhoni has earned a significant amount of his net worth from IPL, playing for the Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni was retained by CSK for INR 15 crores for the IPL 2021. MS Dhoni has earned INR 152 crores just by playing for CSK.

Virat Kohli net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Virat Kohli net worth is estimated to be around INR 688 crore. A major part of his net worth comes from his business investments and endorsements. Virat Kohli also earns an annual salary of INR 7 crore after being in the A+ Grade category of the BCCI players list. Virat Kohli earns INR 17 crore alone from his IPL contract with the RCB, making him the highest-paid cricketer in the league overall.

Rahul Dravid net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Rahul Dravid net worth is estimated to be around INR 172 crore. Rahul Dravid earns INR 12 crore annually. As the head coach of India A and India Under -19 teams, Rahul Dravid reportedly earned INR 5 crore. He also earned INR 60 lakh per month as the Head of Operations of National Cricket Academy.

Image Source: PTI/CSK Twitter

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid net worth information are sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the above figures.