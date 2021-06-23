MS Dhoni Displays New Photography Talent, Captures Wife And Daughter In Adorable Pic

After the untimely suspension of the IPL 2021, former Indian captain MS Dhoni doesn't have any cricketing obligations in the near future which has given him an opportunity to spend some quality time with his family. The Indian veteran is currently vacationing with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva Dhoni in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Sakshi Dhoni has been immensely active on social media where she has been regularly sharing photos and videos of their getaway.

MS Dhoni clicks beautiful picture of wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva

On Tuesday, Sakshi shared yet another photo that featured her and Ziva Dhoni. In the photo, the mother-daughter duo is seen posing at the window of a house located in the mountains of Ratnari, the village that the Dhoni family is staying in. The picture is gorgeous as it captures the beautiful surroundings of the house, as well as, the picturesque mountains in the background. She captioned the post, "Lil joys of life !" along with a red heart emoticon. Notably, the lovely photo was clicked by MS Dhoni as he displayed yet another talent of his.

MS Dhoni's new look takes internet by storm

Recently, a photo of Dhoni from his vacation went viral on social media where the cricketer is seen in a new look. In the photo, the legendary captain can be seen donning a thick beard and a long mustache. He was also wearing Shimla’s traditional cap called 'Kullu topi'. Here's the photo of MS Dhoni's new look:

MS Dhoni net worth

According to CA Knowledge, MS Dhoni has a net worth of ₹760 crore. Despite retiring from international cricket, MS Dhoni’s brand value hasn’t decreased, with the iconic player in big demand for brand endorsements and advertisements. MS Dhoni also earns from his IPL contract with the Chennai team, with Moneyball revealing the player’s salary to be ₹15 crore per annum.

MS Dhoni house

Dhoni previously lived in a three-storied bungalow in Ranchi’s Harmu Housing but shifted base to his stunning new house ‘Kailashpati’ in 2017. The huge property, situated at Ranchi’s Ring Road, boasts of everything grand and fancy, catering well to the former India captain’s personality. The project was built within 3 years and has an indoor stadium, swimming pool, net practicing field, ultra-modern gym and even a 5-star hotel. Most of it is covered in landscaped lawns and different kinds of trees, something Dhoni really loves. You can spot hints of MS Dhoni’s love for the outdoors even in the home’s interiors: From indoor plants to wooden and marble flooring.

The flooring is a combination of shades like cream, soft yellow and greys. This type of earthy colour palette brings a relaxed vibe that a busy sportsperson would need to unwind. The farmhouse also has a separate complex that has glass walls, which houses the 38-year-old’s most prized possessions that is his enviable collection of bikes and cars.

