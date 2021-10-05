MS Dhoni Drops Major Hint On Retirement From IPL; Wants To Play Farewell Match In Chennai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Tuesday broke his silence on his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) even as the Men in Yellow qualified for the IPL 2021 playoffs. After the IPL 2021, the marquee tournament will go into the mega-auction and teams will be reshuffled yet again. In such context, cricket experts like Brad Hogg, Dale Steyn, and others had opined that the IPL 2021 might be MS Dhoni's last tournament.

During live interactions for Chennai Super Kings 'Super-Fans', MS Dhoni spoke about his retirement from IPL and expressed his wish to play a farewell match in front of the Chennai crowd in the IPL. With this, MS Dhoni also dropped a major hint that he will be playing another season of the IPL.

"When it comes to farewell, you can come and see me play for CSK, you will get the opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully we will come there in Chennai and play my last game and meet all the fans," said MS Dhoni. During IPL 2020, MS Dhoni was asked about his retirement from the IPL by commentator Danny Morrison, to which the cricketer had replied in only two words 'Not Today'.

MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of both Indian and world cricket. He is the only captain to win all the ICC events (World T20 2007, ICC Test mace in 2009, 2011 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy). He has all led the Men In Blue to two Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 respectively. In terms of IPL, Chennai Super Kings has the title three times under MS Dhoni's captaincy. Currently, MS DHoni-led CSK is on the second spot of the IPL 2021 points table, in fact the CSK was the first team to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs.

(Image: AP/iplt20.com/BCCI)