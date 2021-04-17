Mahendra Singh Dhoni played his 200th game for Chennai Super Kings when he took to the field against Punjab Kings for their IPL 2021 clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. It turned out to be very memorable for him as CSK ended up on the winning side.

However, what really stood out here was that he was seen offering some valuable piece of advice to an emerging cricketer from the opposition team.

MS Dhoni gives valuable tips to Shahrukh Khan after CSK-PBKS IPL 2021 clash

It so happened that after CSK's six-wicket win over PBKS, MS Dhoni was seen giving some valuable tips to the budding Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan and while Mahi was saying something, Shahrukh was seen listening to him very carefully.

As MSD was seen grooming another future talent, the passionate cricket fans came forward and heaped praise on 'Captain Cool' for his selfless approach. Here are a few of the reactions.

New cricketing sensation Shahrukh Khan was roped in by the 2014 finalists for a staggering INR 15.25 crores i.e. 26 times his base price during the IPL 2021 mini-auctions earlier this year.

CSK register their first win of IPL 2021

Coming back to the on-field action, being asked to bat first after losing the toss, PBKS lost wickets at regular intervals as Chennai bowlers applied breaks on their momentum by chipping in with wickets. Only Shahrukh Khan waged a lone battle with a 36-ball 47 as most of the batsmen could not even breach double figures and in the end, the runners-up of the 2014 edition were restricted to a paltry total of 106/8 from their 20 overs.

In reply, the three-time champions made easy work of this run chase despite losing opener Ruturaj Gaikwad cheaply. Veteran batsmen Faf du Plessis (36*), and, Moeen Ali (46) successfully anchored Chennai's run chase as the former champions got past the finish line by six wickets and 26 balls to spare. By the virtue of this win, Chennai Super Kings registered their first win of this season.

(Image Courtesy: @IPL)